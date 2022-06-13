The Community Players of Concord Brings THE BALD SOPRANO to the Hatbox

The Community Players of Concord presents "The Bald Soprano" at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord from June 17 through June 26. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for members, seniors and students, and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.

"I started writing for the theatre because I hated it." - Eugene Ionesco, author of "The Bald Soprano".

In The Bald Soprano, a clock chimes seventeen times for seemingly no reason, the doorbell rings but there are no visitors, and the Bald Soprano never changes her hairstyle. Inspired by the cliché dialogues in an English phrasebook for beginners, Eugène Ionesco rejected the coherent plot, character development, and concept of realistic drama, instead creating his own nihilistic form of comedy to convey the tragedy of language in a universe ruled by chance. As a testament to the play's unique appeal and continuing relevance in an electronically dependent society that is developing its own instant message language of emoticons and anagrams, The Bald Soprano has been performing continually at the Theatre de la Huchette in Paris since 1957 - a world-record run. A hilarious satire on the futility of meaningful communication in contemporary society, this is a theatre experience in which non-sequiturs fly, people talk at cross-purposes getting nowhere, and the concept of time is turned on its head. This thought-provoking tour-de-force of linguistic acrobatics is sure to delight.

"The Bald Soprano (trans. Allen)" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.