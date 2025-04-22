THE WASP Is Coming To The Players' Ring Theatre In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The two female actors in “The Wasp” at the Players' Ring Theatre on stage May 2 through May 18. Written by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and directed by CJ Lewis.

Heather (played by Molly Dowd Sullivan) and Carla (Ashley Morton) haven't seen each other since school. Their lives have taken very different paths – Carla lives a hand-to-mouth existence while Heather has a high-flying career, husband and a beautiful home. And yet, here they are in a café having tea and making awkward conversation.

That is, until Heather presents Carla with a bag containing a significant amount of cash and an unexpected proposition.

“I initially stumbled on this play when I was curating a play reading series in early 2024,” said Lewis. “I was looking for small, two-actor pieces for women (which are, sadly, far too rare) and it came buzzing at me out of nowhere. I loved its take on being a bit of a modern schoolyard-bully-revenge fable. I loved its twists and tone and was struck by the kind of big swings it takes. It's also got two very juicy, tricky, nuanced parts for a couple of top-notch actors.”

Lewis said lately he's been excited about leaning into being very intentional with the whole breadth of theatre tools at his disposal – performance, sound, lights, the physical space – and being thoughtful about how to really get all of that working in concert to give the viewer a rich, three-dimensional experience.

“One of the core tenets our team has been adhering to with all of our decision-making around this play has been ‘How is this going to make the audience feel? What is their experience going to be like at each moment?',” he said.

“We're trying to take a visceral, kind of cinematic approach to how people will engage with the play, the characters, and the whole theatre-going experience. We want it to be transportive and engrossing. We're not trying to be too clever about anything. We're just trying to make sure we're maximizing our patrons' enjoyment of the story and how it's told. It's actually been quite freeing, reminding ourselves that our primary goal is to make a ‘Very Cool Thing' for others to enjoy,” he added.

Lewis said he thinks the play is going to have a real vibe.

“It's dark. It's funny. It's a little out there and wild,” he said. “There are some twists and turns and some definite ‘Oh sh*t!!' moments. If we're doing it right, people should expect to be leaning forward unsure of where it's going but totally on board for the ride. Your palms might get a little sweaty. You may shake your head and let out an uncomfortable sigh with a little laugh. This probably won't be a night out celebrating the bittersweet triumphs of the human spirit, and that's the fun of it.”

“Sullivan and Morton did the initial reading together in 2024, and it was very well received,” Lewis said. “They slide right into these characters, and we have the luxury of them having lived in their skin for about a year now. They're two peas in a pod as far as their acting styles and approach, and their chemistry onstage is totally palpable. It's been a lot of fun in rehearsal watching the synergy of them lifting each other up. I don't think the audience will be able to take their eyes off either of them.”

CJ Lewis is also the sound designer for this production. He worked on set design with lighting designer Ben Bagley. Teri Contino is the stage manager for “The Wasp.”

The Wasp

written by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and directed by CJ Lewis

Where: Players' Ring Theatre, 105 Marcy Street, Portsmouth NH

Phone: 603-436-8123

When: May 2 – May 18: Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 4 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

General Admission: $29; Students / Seniors (65+): $26; Military / First Responders: $26

This show is included in the Ring's subscription packages. Information on how to purchase and redeem can be found at www.playersring.org.

Comments