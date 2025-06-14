THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY to Open at The New London Barn Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New London Barn Playhouse will open this season’s first MainStage production of The Bridges of Madison County, running June 11 through June 22, 2025.

The Bridges of Madison County is an emotionally rich and romantic musical based on the

bestselling novel by Robert James Waller and featuring the Tony Award-winning score by Jason Robert Brown. Set against the backdrop of 1960s Iowa, the show tells the story of Francesca Johnson, a devoted Italian-American housewife whose whole simple life is forever altered when she encounters Robert Kincaid, a National Geographic photographer who arrives in town to photograph the iconic covered bridges. With lush, folk-infused score and a moving book by Marsha Norman, this musical is a masterful exploration of love, sacrifice, and roads not taken.

Starring in this production is a wonderful assembly of Barnies from past seasons as well as a few making their Barn Playhouse debut. The Barn Playhouse introduces Milo Alosi* as Robert Kincaid previous credits include Disney's Aladdin and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical both on Broadway, Meredith Lustig* as Francesca, a Julliard alumna and chair of the voice department at Circle in the Square Theatre School, fresh from his Off-Broadway run as Macbeth in Drunk Shakespeare, Ben Salus* as Richard (Bud) Johnson, previously in roles such as Brigadoon and West Side Story, Brittany Sue Hines as Marge/Ensemble wears many hats as an educator, choreographer, director, and performer; a few regional credits include Bright Star and Oliver!, Brandon Lee as Charlie previously in shows The Secret Garden and Urinetown: The Musical, Karina Gallagher as Marian/Ensemble is returning after 2 years away from the Barn Playhouse during her time away she has been a performer on the Royal Caribbean's Wonder of Seas, Ben Harmon as Ensemble and is returning to Barn Playhouse stage, his credits include Clue, Anthony Morgante as Ensemble credits include Daddy Long Legs and Carousel: A Concert, Rachel Roth as State Fair Soloist/Ensemble previous credits are Escape to Margaritaville and Something Rotten, Emma Geraghty as Carolyn previous shows at the Barn Playhouse include: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and

SIX Teen Edition, Simon Taylor as Micheal his various credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Matilda Jr., Shane Boucher as Male Swing is making his way back for another summer at the Barn Playhouse his credits include Matilda and On Golden Pond, Laura DeGraw as Female Swing is thrilled to be back on the Barn Playhouse stage her previous credits include Clue.

Production Team members include Director/Choreographer/Intimacy Coordinator Michael D.

Jablonski who is an award winning Director with credits that include Rent and Beautiful: the Carole King Musical, Music Director J. Kathleen Castellanos is an active music director, vocal, and educator throughout the greater New England area and returns for their 7th year at the Barn Playhouse, Costume Designer Jessica Richardson credits include Little Shop of Horrors and Heathers, Stage Management Brenna Bishop* credits include Big Fish and Rent, Assistant Stage Management Maggie Hannan* is returning for her third summer at the Barn Playhouse, Sound Designer Zachariah Rosenbaum is an award nominated designer who has worked in various artistic spaces such as Arrow Street Arts and Emerson Colonial, Scenic Designer Brad Carlson with an extensive 20 year career as a theatre designer with scenic designs at numerous regional theatre houses, Lighting Designer Chris Hainan has returned to the barn for their 6th season with design credits including Little Shop of Horrors and Jersey Boys.

This beautiful show is accompanied by a variety of talented musicians including Priscilla Tam on violin, Katie Chambers on cello, Fletcher Clark on guitar, Todd Hendricks on bass, and Michael Spanedda on percussion.

Photo Credit: Ridgelight Studio

Comments