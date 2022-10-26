SEASONAL ALLERGIES Comes to The Majestic Theatre

Majestic Theatre presents Seasonal Allergies on November 11 - 13! Get ready to laugh away your throat tickle, and clear your sinuses with a healthy dose of Holiday Fun!

Seasonal Allergies By Katherine DiSavino & Kevin Mead / Do you have Seasonal Allergies? You might be experiencing the symptoms of them and not even know it. Seasonal Allergies tend to show themselves right around the holidays: do you feel a tickle in the back of your throat when you realize your vegetable dishes cooked faster than you thought, and now they're ready a full hour before the turkey will be out of the oven? Do your eyes water uncontrollably after you've nearly broken your back climbing into the attic to find the Christmas lights (and then discover that only half the strand lights up)? Do you find yourself overheated when family members decide to extend their vacation and "hang out" for a few more days in your home? Then you, my friend, have got Seasonal Allergies. And you are not alone! 9 out of 10 people have Seasonal Allergies, but nobody has a case worse than Julia Shelby and her brother Peter. So get ready to laugh away your throat tickle, and clear your sinuses with a healthy dose of Holiday Fun.

Majestic's production is directed by Joe Pelonzi of Hudson, and Stars: Heather Armhold of Hollis, Jim Calimeri of Pembroke, Logan Calimeri of Pembroke, John Cunha of Windham, Irene Gerakas of Amesbury, MA, Daniel Scheys of Manchester and Allison Sjolund of Windham.

Join us for "Seasonal Allergies" on Friday and Saturday, November 11 & 12 at 7pm and Sunday, November 13 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.