SCROOGE IN LOVE Announced at The Majestic Theatre

The Majestic Theatre presents Scrooge in Love!, a musical sequel to the Dickens classic! A year after the events of A Christmas Carol, the four ghosts (Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future) return with a new goal: to reunite the new and improved Ebenezer Scrooge with his long-lost first love, Belle. All of Dickens' familiar characters return in this romantic and festive sequel to the perennial classic.

Majestic's Scrooge in Love is directed and choreographed by Rebecca Antonakos-Belanger with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger and stars an ensemble cast of all ages.

Join us for "Scrooge in Love" on Friday, December 10 at 7pm, Saturday, December 11 at 2pm & 7pm and on Sunday, December 12 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House 29 West Broadway Derry. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above and $15 for youth 17 and under.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.