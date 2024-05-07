Russian Stage Production of Gogol's THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR Screens at Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Government Inspector is Yury Butusov's (acclaimed Russian writer, director) final Moscow production. This multi-award-winning work is based on Nikolai Gogol's “Government Inspector.” Filmed on stage in high definition for cinemas worldwide and presented in Russian with English subtitles.

The filmed play is presented on Wednesday, May 15 at 1:30pm on The Park Theatre's giant 27-foot wide screen with 17-speaker surround sound. The presentation is part of The Park Theatre's Stage2Screen Series.

The play deftly delves into the dual impossibilities of accepting reality and escaping from it.

As with many of Butusov's stagings, chaos and pathos are seamlessly interwoven, with art presented as both freeing and healing. It was written by Mikhail Durnenkov and features Konstantin Raikin (acclaimed Russian actor, theater director, and head of Moscow's Satyricon Theatre) and award-winning Russian actor, Timofey Tribuntsev.

Tickets for The Government Inspector are $15. Purchase them at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888.

