Review: LIZZIE at Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Seacoast Repertory Theatre's production of “Lizzie” is a mind blowing, electrifying journey into the heart of an historical New England mystery that took place in Fall River, Massachusetts. The show is based on the infamous Lizzie Borden case of 1892 (Remember “Lizzie Borden had an ax and gave her mother 40 whacks”), delves into the complexities of societal expectations and the power of female rage.

The traditional telling of the story is that Lizzie Borden was a cold-blooded killer who killed her stepmother with forty whacks of an ax, and “when she saw what she had done,” killed her father “with forty-one.” This show presents Lizzie (Michelle Faria), in a much different light as a young woman suffocated by her father's tyrannical rule and his inappropriate behavior toward her. Her anguish is shared equally by her older sister, Emma, (Emily Lambert), who is even more disgusted with her parents when the sisters discover that their stepmother is trying to change their father’s will, leaving everything to her rather than the sisters. Anger boils quite high with these sisters.

The story advances through Bridget Sullivan (Hadley Withington), the housekeeper often called Maggie, because that was the name of the previous housekeeper. Her character provides a narrative to the audience, like a one-woman Greek chorus, talking about what she knows of the Borden’s and urging Lizzie to seek revenge on them.

There’s also the viewpoint provided by Lizzie’s next door best friend, Alice Russell (Alyssa Dumas) who offers support to Lizzie’s troubled life, even extending her hand to a “more than just friends relationship” between the two.

The first act leads up to the horrific crime being committed while the second act details Lizzie’s trial where, though it was obvious to many that she killed her parents, the court acquitted her, and she was set free.

For the baby boomer generation, we’ll never forget the first time listening to a rock opera, most likely “Jesus Christ Superstar.” With no dialogue, the experience was like nothing we had ever heard before with ballads, some comic numbers and high energy rock music. It was even more exciting because the subject matter was presented in an explosive and very irreverent way.

“Lizzie” stirs the same emotions. It has a few scenes of dialogue, peppered with pulsating rock numbers performed by an onstage eight-piece band with solo and ensemble vocals from the four ladies in the cast.

While I wouldn’t normally enjoy overpowering rock tunes, I became incredibly immersed in this production. The show has a rock concert feel to it that demands your attention and the story keeps you mesmerized.

Lizzie, played with raw intensity by Michelle Faria, is a complex character, torn between her desire for independence and her fear of societal condemnation. Her portrayal is subtle, yet stunning, as she captures Lizzie's vulnerability, anger, and ultimate defiance. It is the first time I’ve seen Faria in a lead role at the Seacoast Rep and she rises to the task with one of the most powerful performances I have ever seen there. She’s vocally gifted and showcases her talents in the number “This Is Not Love,” a haunting description of her father’s abuse and her number with the maid in “Shattercane and Velvet Grass” an impishly evil description of an array of poisons that could easily wipe out her parents.

Lambert, as the troubled sister, is also exceptional. A bit more wired than Lizzie and not as motivated enough to do the evil deed, Lambert excels in her numbers, “What the Fuck Now, Lizzie?” a response to finding out about Lizzie’s crime and “Burn the Old Thing Up,” a plea for Lizzie to burn her blood stained dress that could be used as evidence against her.

Withington is charming in her role, whimsical at times and brutally honest at others, as she encourages Lizzie to take matters into her own hands. She’s at her best when she addresses the audience directly in her musical numbers or in her short bits of dialogue.

Dumas is always at the top of her game in Seacoast productions and her performance in “Lizzie” is another triumph. She’s a tender friend to Lizzie, discouraging her from acting on her impulses. It was nice to see audience favorite, Dumas, cast in a show even though she recently took on the role of artistic director for the troupe.

The two most intimidating characters, the parents Andrew and Abby, never appear in person but loom rather large in two late 19th century style portraits on opposite ends of the stage. You always feel their presence and more so especially with a bit of stage magic in the portraits after they have met their demise.

The set is simple with mostly a bare stage and performers using multiple levels on a staircase and upper-level landing. The minimal staging works well as it allows the rock band to perform in different areas of the stage while the four mighty ladies sing and strut their way through the evening.

The musical score, composed by Steven Cheslik-Demeyer, is a driving force that propels the narrative forward. The rock-infused songs are thought-provoking and capturing the energy and emotional intensity of the story. The band, under the direction of Andrew Stout, makes the rock opera come alive. The direction by Alex Mullaney, keeps the storytelling compelling and with choreography by her and Dumas, the actors are always in motion.

Costuming is period accurate though definitely anachronistic when performers pull handheld microphones from their pockets. It is also very strange to see women with bustles on their dresses, singing their rock concert renditions. Their costumes take a Goth look in the second act with Lizzie donning an angelic and lacy revealing outfit after her acquittal. Odd finish, but it worked.

“Lizzie” is a challenging piece of theater that explores themes of female empowerment and the consequences of oppression. It is a reminder of the importance of challenging patriarchal norms and giving voice to those who have been silenced. (Ironically, Lizzie was found not guilty by a juror of twelve men because women weren’t allowed to be jurors in 1892.) Modern day crime investigations might have found DNA evidence to bring a guilty verdict for Lizzie, but today’s jurors might also have determined that the atrocious crime was, in fact, done in self-defense.

Seacoast Repertory Theatre's production of “Lizzie” is a must-see for fans of rock musicals, historical drama, or feminist theater. It is powerful and unrelenting and will leave you with an exceptional theater experience.

Content Warnings:

- Adult Themes

- Description of Abuse

- Blood/Gore

- Suicidal Ideation/Attempted Suicide

- Strobe and Flashing lights

- Theatrical Fog and Haze (Water Vapor and Glycerin)

