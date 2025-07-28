Restored 4K GOODFELLAS to Screen at The Park Theatre with Live Talkback Featuring Actor Lisa Bostnar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire will present a special 35th anniversary screening of Martin Scorsese’s crime classic GoodFellas on Friday, August 8 at 6:30 p.m. The one-night-only event will feature a post-film Q&A with actor Lisa Bostnar, who appears in the film.

Part of the theatre’s Filmmakers Series, the screening will showcase a 4K digital restoration of the Oscar-winning 1990 film, preserved from the original 35mm negative by Warner Bros. and The Film Foundation. The restoration includes Dolby sound enhancement and will be shown on The Park’s 27-foot screen in the state-of-the-art 330-seat Eppes Auditorium, equipped with 17-speaker surround sound.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and based on the book Wiseguy by Nicholas Pileggi, GoodFellas tells the true story of Henry Hill’s rise and fall within the Lucchese crime family, starring Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Lorraine Bracco. The film received six Academy Award nominations, with Pesci winning for Best Supporting Actor, and is widely regarded as one of the most influential crime films ever made.

Following the screening, actor Lisa Bostnar will share behind-the-scenes insights and her experience working on the film. Bostnar has appeared extensively in film, television, and New York theatre, with credits including Law & Order, The Blacklist, Blindspot, and the recent 59E59 production of Thistles.