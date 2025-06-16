Ray Brewer Will Moderate 76 DAYS ADRIFT Documentary Screening Q&A at the Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ray Brewer, recently retired reporter of WMUR-TV, will host and moderate a single special screening of the new award-winning documentary film at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey entitled "76 Days Adrift." The film runs from June 20-22, 2025. This gripping documentary, executive produced by Ang Lee, chronicles Steven Callahan’s harrowing 76-day survival at sea after a whale sank his sailboat in 1982, based on his New York Times bestseller "Adrift: 76 Days Lost at Sea." Directed by Joe Wein with a haunting score by Patrick Stump, the documentary is a powerful meditation on human resilience.

On Saturday, June 21, at the 2:00 PM screening, co-executive producer Rob Sennott accompanies the film for a live Q&A talkback session afterward, offering audiences a unique opportunity to explore the making of this extraordinary story. Ray Brewer will host the event and moderate the talkback with Mr. Sennott.

About Rob Sennott, Executive Producer

Rob Sennott is an entrepreneur, investor, and producer. Most recently, he was an Executive Producer of the documentary WBCN The American Revolution, which was short-listed for the 2021 Academy Awards by The Wrap. He has built several real estate information service companies that sold to NYSE companies. Rob served on the board of The Upper Valley Haven, a housing shelter and food pantry in Hartford, Vermont, for six years. During that time, he innovated a funding effort by producing and promoting music concerts to raise awareness and capital for the Haven attracting artists Richie Havens, Arlo Guthrie, Suzanne Vega, Little Feet, Bruce Hornsby, John Hiatt, Bud Guy, Cyndi Lauper, and more. He is a major donor and advisor to the non-profit organization, GroundTruth, which supports the next generation of journalists to do high-impact reporting in under-covered corners of America and across the world.

Rob has known Steve Callahan for more than fifty years and has followed his story with keen interest and great admiration. He is excited to share the story of hope and resilience that is captured in Adrift.

