ROMEO AND JULIET UK HD Production Arrives At The New Park Theatre August 8

The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company's modern and passionate staging of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, "Romeo and Juliet," comes to the newly opened Park Theatre in Jaffrey on Sunday, August 8 and Wednesday, August 11, both at 2 p.m. It will be the first Stage2Screen HD event at the new theatre. Stage2Screen HD screenings of live theatre from London, Broadway and around the world was established at The Park Theatre's River Street Theatre in 2017.

This inventive and atmospheric reimagining of one of Shakespeare's best-known tragedies, filmed for the big screen in black and white CinemaScope, stars Richard Madden (Game of Thrones, Rocketman, 1917) as Romeo and Lily James (Downton Abbey, Cinderella) as Juliet. This Trafalgar release, in collaboration with Fiery Angel, is directed with "seriousness and opulence" by Sir Kenneth Branagh and Rob Ashford. The production also stars Derek Jacobi and Marisa Berenson.

Romeo and Juliet is a heartbreaking tale of forbidden love where the longstanding feud between Verona's Montague and Capulet families brings about devastating consequences for two young lovers caught in the conflict.

Sir Kenneth Branagh stated, "I am delighted our production of Romeo and Juliet is to return to cinemas this summer. When we staged the play as part of our Plays at the Garrick season, a key aim was to attract new audiences, both by presenting Shakespeare with naturalism and reality but also by taking the play out to the wider world through our partnership with Trafalgar Releasing. The original cinema broadcast was seen by 125,000 people worldwide and I hope that this rerelease will give many more people - particularly schoolchildren and students who have endured such a major interruption to their education during the past year - the opportunity to enjoy this passionately committed production of Shakespeare's timeless tragedy."

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, added, "It's been five years since we first broadcast this cinematic and powerful production of Romeo and Juliet live from the Garrick Theatre. As the world opens up after the global pandemic our cinema partners are looking for fantastic events like this to entice audiences back and once again enjoy the unique experience of the big screen."

You won't want to miss this astonishing production at The Park Theatre in the beautiful downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The August 8 presentation of Romeo & Juliet is in the 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with 17 speakers surrounding you with thrilling surround sound and breathtaking HD projection. The Wednesday, August 11 screening is in the more intimate King Auditorium with 77 seats.

Tickets are $15. You may purchase your tickets at The Park Theatre box office, online at theparktheatre.org or call the box office at (603) 532-8888.