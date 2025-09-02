Pontine Theatre To Open 49th Season With John Perrault's TELL IT SLANT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Portsmouth NH’s Pontine Theatre will kick off its 49th Season with performances of Tell It Slant: Leaning Toward The Light in a Dark Time by guest artist, John Perrault. John brings his guitar to Pontine’s stage to sing poems and songs for difficult times. A few old-time ballads. A few that are new: “A Fair Maid A Walking” for the sake of the heart. “Beyond the River” for the sake of the earth. And lyrics—hopeful lyrics. Emily Dickinson, Whitman, Wright. Some Millay, a little Oliver. A couple of funny stories—good for a laugh. Plus a tune or two of his own making—and best leave it at that.

John Perrault is author of Jefferson’s Dream (Hobblebush Books), Here comes the Old Man Now (Oyster River Press), Ballad of Louis Wagner (Peter Randall Publisher), and most recently a chapbook, Season of Shagginess (Finishing Line Press). A Pushcart Nominee, John has published in Blue Unicorn, Christian Science Monitor, Commonweal, Comstock Review, Constellations, Pet Lore and elsewhere. He has recorded nine albums of original songs and ballads. John was Portsmouth Poet Laureate 2003-2005.

November 28 - December 14, This season’s edition of Pontine’s annual holiday celebration features original stagings of “Christmas Back Home,” a nostalgic reflection on small town Christmas traditions circa 1905 by Eugene Wood and a touching Christmas ghost story by Annie Trumbull Slosson, “A Speakin’ Ghost,” published in 1890. We’ll also have live fiddle music by Ellen Carlson and members of the New England Fiddle Ensemble, plus a post-performance onstage party complete with homemade Christmas Cookies baked by a host of Pontine supporters. A New England Christmas Performances are Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays @2pm.

January 30 - February 1 The season continues with performances of Tempus Carnival by Sarah Frechette of Puppetkabob. Welcome to the Tempus Votator CarniVEIL hosted by the Zeit Geist, a Spirit with the ability to freeze a moment or someone’s essence in TIME. Does she keep them for her amusement or devour them? Only time will tell who is really pulling the strings. Sarah is a graduate of University of Connecticut’s Puppetry Arts Program. She studied marionettes in Germany with legendary Master Puppeteer Albert Roser and has performed across the U.S., Canada, Germany, Austria, France and China. Something wicked creeps beyond the veil and into this world.Performances are Friday, Saturday & Sunday @2pm.

The Season closes March 20 - 29, with Pontine Theatre’s original staging of Alice Brown’s short story, “The Flat Iron Lot,” published in 1899. Set in the fictional town of Tiverton (based on Brown’s home town of Hampton Falls, NH), the story chronicles a rural New England community’s celebration of its 250th anniversary. With fits and starts, contention and compromise, the residents organize historical reenactments, a grand parade, and speeches from civic leaders and the town’s beloved unofficial historian. In the end the townspeople share a reinvigorated sense of civic pride and appreciation for the shared heritage with binds them as a community. Performances are Friday Saturday & Sunday @2pm Purchase tickets at Pontine’s website.

March 20 - 29 Greg Gathers & Marguerite Mathews, Pontine Artistic Directors, perform The Flat Iron Lot.