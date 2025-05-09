Pink Floyd's Legendary 1972 Concert Film is Coming To Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire will screen the newly restored, critically acclaimed concert film, Pink Floyd at Pompeii â€“ MCMLXXII,Â on its giant screen with 17-speaker surround sound on Friday, May 16 at 2pm and 7pm.

The 2025 release of Pink Floyd at Pompeii â€“ MCMLXXII, directed by Adrian Maben, marks a triumphant return of the iconic 1972 concert film, re-mastered in stunning 4K from the original 35mm footage and featuring a newly mixed audio track by Steven Wilson in stereo, 5.1, and Dolby Atmos. Presented by Sony Music Vision and Trafalgar Releasing, the film hit select cinemas and IMAX worldwide starting April 24, 2025, with a companion live album released on May 2, 2025, available for the first time on vinyl, CD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital formats.

This definitive version captures Pink Floyd performing in the haunting ruins of the ancient Roman amphitheater in Pompeii, Italy, without an audience, alongside rare behind-the-scenes footage of the band working on The Dark Side of the Moon at Abbey Road Studios. The restoration, led by Lana Topham, has been lauded for its visual clarity and immersive sound, with critics praising its ability to preserve the band's experimental brilliance.

Critics have celebrated the 2025 re-release for its technical achievements and cultural significance, cementing its status as a vivid portrait of Pink Floyd on the cusp of greatness.

