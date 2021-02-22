Peterborough Players' Playgroup Takes A Look At Theatrical Design

Costume, light, sound, and set design are a massive part of theatrical storytelling. From sweeping to subtle, the vision of designers creates the world of the play.

Peterborough Players second Playgroup workshop of 2021 takes a look at this aspect of the theatre, specifically through the lens of costume and lighting design. This Theatrical Design Playgroup will feature costume designer Jane Alois Stein on March 5th, who will be joined by lighting and sound designer Kevin Frazier on March 12th.

The collaboration between director and designer is the catalyst to create what gets seen on stage in any production. In session 1 of this dynamic workshop, Jane Alois Stein and moderator Tom Frey will discuss this process of collaboration on a specific design, and how this affects the piece as a whole. Session 2 will welcome the perspective of lighting (and sound) design with the addition of Kevin Frazier. The group will illuminate the creative journey taken on the way to any opening night.

The Players has often had the pleasure of featuring costume designs by Jane Alois Stein. Her work has been seen at the Players in productions of Pygmalion, Always...Patsy Cline, Broadway Bound, and others. She's designed at theatres in New York and around the country including New World Stages, American Repertory Theatre, Berkeley Repertory, North Shore Music Theatre and more. She is the head of Costume Design / Technology for the Theatre Department of Virginia Tech.

Kevin Frazier has been a resident designer at the Players since 2011, having designed nearly 50 plays. In addition to work around the country at theatres like Merrimack Repertory Theatre and the Cleveland Playhouse, Kevin is also an Assistant Professor at Wake Forest University. The unique perspective of these Players' favorites will give a one-of-a-kind "window in" to Theatrical Design.

All Playgroup workshops include two sessions. They take place online and are moderated by Associate Artistic Director Tom Frey. Session 1 of each workshop will be an overview and discussion of a theatrical topic. Session 2 of each workshop will be a deeper dive into specific ideas. Participants will be able to submit questions to the artists via chat during each session and will have the opportunity to be on screen with the participants during a Q&A potion, if they'd like.

The third Playgroup of 2021 will feature Howard Sherman, author of Another Day's Begun: Thornton Wilder's Our Town in the 21st Century on March 26th and April 2nd.

Sessions are free, but registration is required, and space is limited. Those who would like to participate in these special events can email info@peterboroughplayers.org and indicate in the subject line which workshops they'd like to see. (For example: Playgroup - Design, Playgroup - Sherman) A reservation confirmation email will be received shortly after, and a second email with log-on instructions for the online sessions will follow a few days prior to the event in question.

For more of the Players' digital offerings, visit their website, peterboroughplayers.org and look for Players Online, follow their social media channels, and be sure to sign up for eblasts.