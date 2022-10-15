Park Theatre to Present GARRISON KEILLOR TONIGHT in April

The Park Theatre has announced that Garrison Keillor has been booked to perform on April 29 next year. Tickets for this special live event will go on sale on Thanksgiving Day.

Garrison Keillor Tonight is an evening of stand-up, storytelling, audience song, and poetry. One man, one microphone. There are sung sonnets, limericks, and musical jokes, and the thread that runs through it is the beauty of growing old. Despite the inconvenience, old age brings the contentment of less is more. There is the News from Lake Wobegon, a town booming with new entrepreneurs, makers of artisanal firewood and gourmet meatloaf, breeders of composting worms, and dogs trained to do childcare. But some things endure, such as the formation of the Living Flag on Main Street, citizens in tight formation wearing red, white, or blue caps, and Mr. Keillor among them, standing close to old neighbors, Myrtle Krebsbach ("Truckstop") and Julie Christensen ("Bruno, The Fishing Dog") and Clint Bunsen. And an a-cappella sing-along with the audience singing from memory an odd medley of patriotic songs, pop standards, hymns, and ending with the national anthem.

Garrison Keillor conceived, produced, and performed "A Prairie Home Companion" for forty years, wrote fiction and comedy, and invented a town called Lake Wobegon (where all the children are above average). He's busy in retirement, having written a memoir and a book of limericks, and is at work on a musical and a Lake Wobegon screenplay. He continues to do "The Writers Almanac," sent out daily to Internet subscribers (free).

Grove Street Fiduciary of Peterborough will sponsor the Park Theatre's Garrison Keillor Tonight event exclusively. Grove Street Fiduciary has supported The Park Theatre significantly since 2015. "Sponsoring Garrison Keillor to come to The Park Theatre is a triple-win for us! We get his iconic and wholesome entertainment live at a great new theatre for our friends and neighbors to enjoy. We cannot wait," said Carl Johnson, Owner, and Chief Investment Strategist, Grove Street Fiduciary, LLC.

Tickets for Garrison Keillor Tonight will be $60 (orchestra), $50 (lower mezzanine), and $40 (upper mezzanine). They can be purchased in advance starting November 24, 2022, by visiting theparktheatre.org or calling the box office (603) 532-8888. Showtime is 7:30pm.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.

About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922, and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.