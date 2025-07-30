Park Theatre Will Screen RENOIR: Reviled & Revered

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Park Theatre has announced a special screening of Exhibition on Screen’s production of Renoir: Reviled and Revered on Wednesday, August 13, at 1:30 PM and 6:30 PM. This captivating documentary offers an in-depth look at Pierre-Auguste Renoir, the iconic Impressionist painter whose vibrant works and evolving style continue to inspire and provoke.

Renoir: Reviled and Revered explores Renoir’s artistic journey, from his celebrated early Impressionist works, known for their luminous colors and lively scenes, to his later, more experimental pieces that divided critics and audiences. Through breathtaking high-definition visuals, rare archival footage, and insights from leading art historians, the film captures Renoir’s innovative techniques and his profound influence on modern art, while addressing the controversies surrounding his later career. It also poignantly highlights his personal resilience, showcasing how he continued to create despite severe physical challenges from rheumatoid arthritis.

The documentary has garnered widespread acclaim. The Guardian calls it “a visually stunning tribute to Renoir’s genius, bringing his paintings to life with remarkable clarity.” Art Monthly praises its “engaging balance of scholarship and storytelling, making Renoir’s complex legacy accessible to all.” Critics have lauded its ability to illuminate both the artist’s triumphs and struggles, with The Times noting, “A compelling exploration of an artist who dared to evolve, even in the face of criticism.”

Enhance your experience by joining your fellow art lovers for lunch at The Park before the 1:30 PM screening. Starting at 12 noon on August 13, enjoy a specially curated meal by noted area chef, Carolyn Edwards. Pre-order your lunch at parklunch.org to complement your day of art and culture.