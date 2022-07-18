Park Theatre Holds Benefit Film Screening For Ukraine

The Park Theatre will hold a benefit movie screening for Ukrainian refugees in Poland on Sunday, July 24 at 4pm. The benefit will support the First Church in Jaffrey's efforts to raise funds for Ukraine.

The benefit event will begin with a screening of the classic Ukrainian film, Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors, a Romeo and Juliet-themed story made in 1964. Over 7 million Ukrainians saw the film in its first month of release. Many were imprisoned for seeing it because of its negative Soviet rule undertones. The film, directed by Sergei Paradjanov, is considered a masterpiece of international cinema and a must-see for any student of film. The film is presented in Ukrainian with English subtitles.

After the film, Ilona Kwiecien will give an update on her personal efforts in Poland to help Ukrainian refugees. With the help of her fundraising as well as the First Church in Jaffrey, Ilona has made two trips to Poland to set up relief efforts. She returned from her last visit on July 5, so she will have up-to-date news on her relief efforts.

Ilona Kwiecien is a resident of Jaffrey whose parents fled Poland following World War II. She served as the Army attaché in Kyiv for two and a half years before resigning from the Army in 1998.

After her talk, Reverend Stephen G. Miller of First Church will provide music for the event.

"The ongoing crisis is far from over in the Ukraine. The trauma people are experiencing daily has become overshadowed by other news events. We want to spotlight the issue and do what we can to raise money to help these folks survive during this catastrophic struggle," said Steve Jackson, CEO and managing director of The Park Theatre.

The cost of a ticket to the benefit is $15. The Park Theatre will donate 100% of the ticketing revenue to the First Church in Jaffrey Ukraine campaign. Separate donations will also be taken at the event.

Advance Tickets for July 24, 4pm Ukraine Benefit Screening can be made by visiting theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.