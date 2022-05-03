Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Olivia Colman and Colin Firth Star in MOTHERING SUNDAY at Park Theatre

Mothering Sunday will be presented nightly (except Monday) starting Friday, May 6 through Thursday, May 12.

May. 3, 2022  

A trifecta of Oscar winners star in a new British drama from filmmaker Eva Husson (Girls of The Sun and TV's Hanna). Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, and Glenda Jackson star in Mothering Sunday, The film makes its Monadnock region debut at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey on Friday, May 6 at 7pm and will run for one week. This "Upstairs/Downstairs" sort of love story was adapted from the bestselling novel by award-winning author Graham Swift.

On a warm spring day in 1924, housemaid and foundling Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young, Assassination Nation) finds herself alone on Mother's Day. Her employers, Mr. and Mrs. Niven (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman), are out and she has the rare chance to spend quality time with her secret lover. Paul (Josh O'Connor) is the boy from the manor house nearby, Jane's long-term love despite the fact that he's engaged to be married to another woman, a childhood friend and daughter of his parents' friends. But events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane's life forever.

Mothering Sunday will be presented nightly (except Monday) starting Friday, May 6 through Thursday, May 12. There will also be a matinee on Saturday, May 7th at 2pm. The film is rated R and will be presented in the 77-seat King Auditorium Screening Room at The Park Theatre.

Tickets are $9 and $8. Group sales with discounted prices are available as well as private screenings. Call The Park Theatre Box Office for tickets and group sales (603) 532-8888. Patrons can also buy tickets online at theparktheatre.org, or at the door.



Related Articles View More New Hampshire Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tickets For David Sedaris Go On Sale at State Theatre Friday, May 6 At 10 A.M.
  • Photos: First Look At ALL AMERICAN BOYS With Stages Theatre And The Capri Theater
  • INTO THE WOODS, KINKY BOOTS & More Announced for Duluth Playhouse 2022-2023 Season
  • VIDEO: First Look At ALL AMERICAN BOYS at the Capri Theater