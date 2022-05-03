Olivia Colman and Colin Firth Star in MOTHERING SUNDAY at Park Theatre

A trifecta of Oscar winners star in a new British drama from filmmaker Eva Husson (Girls of The Sun and TV's Hanna). Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, and Glenda Jackson star in Mothering Sunday, The film makes its Monadnock region debut at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey on Friday, May 6 at 7pm and will run for one week. This "Upstairs/Downstairs" sort of love story was adapted from the bestselling novel by award-winning author Graham Swift.

On a warm spring day in 1924, housemaid and foundling Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young, Assassination Nation) finds herself alone on Mother's Day. Her employers, Mr. and Mrs. Niven (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman), are out and she has the rare chance to spend quality time with her secret lover. Paul (Josh O'Connor) is the boy from the manor house nearby, Jane's long-term love despite the fact that he's engaged to be married to another woman, a childhood friend and daughter of his parents' friends. But events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane's life forever.

Mothering Sunday will be presented nightly (except Monday) starting Friday, May 6 through Thursday, May 12. There will also be a matinee on Saturday, May 7th at 2pm. The film is rated R and will be presented in the 77-seat King Auditorium Screening Room at The Park Theatre.

Tickets are $9 and $8. Group sales with discounted prices are available as well as private screenings. Call The Park Theatre Box Office for tickets and group sales (603) 532-8888. Patrons can also buy tickets online at theparktheatre.org, or at the door.