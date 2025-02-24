Nominated Oscar Shorts Return to the Park Theatre in Jaffrey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Academy Awards began recognizing short films almost from the very start, with the first short film Oscars handed out in 1932, just a few years after the awards were established in 1929. Back then, short films were a big deal—consider them the appetizers to the main course of feature films in theaters. They were often shown alongside bigger movies, and studios like MGM and Warner Bros. pumped them out regularly, especially comedies and cartoons. They have evolved over the years and earned more and more respect worldwide. The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, will screen all of the 2025 Oscar-nominated shorts on Saturday, March 1, and Sunday, March 2 (Oscar broadcast day). This will be the 8th time the Jaffrey performing arts center has screened the Oscar shorts.

The ShortsTV 2025 Oscar Shorts program marks its 20th consecutive year of bringing the Academy Award-nominated short films to cinemas across the United States, offering audiences a unique opportunity to experience these cinematic gems on the big screen before the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025. Since its inception in 2006, ShortsTV has transformed the visibility of short films by curating and presenting the nominated works in three distinct categories—Animated, Live Action, and Documentary—as feature-length compilations. What began as a niche initiative has grown into the world's largest commercial release of short films, screening in over 700 theaters nationwide and earning acclaim from major outlets like The New York Times and Variety. This year's program continues to captivate audiences with its diverse storytelling, ranging from whimsical animation to hard-hitting documentaries, giving film lovers a chance to predict the Oscar winners and engage with some of the most innovative works of the year.

In the Animated Shorts category, the 2025 nominees showcase a rich variety of styles and themes. “Beautiful Men,” directed by Nicolas Keppens, is a stop-motion tale from Belgium, France, and the Netherlands about three bald brothers seeking hair transplants in Istanbul, blending humor with poignant self-reflection. “In the Shadow of the Cypress,” an Iranian 2D short by Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani, explores a former captain's struggle with PTSD as he tries to connect with his daughter, told without dialogue for a hauntingly universal effect. “Magic Candies,” a Japanese CG creation from Daisuke Nishio and Toei Animation, follows a boy discovering a magical perspective through enchanted sweets, offering a charming, lighthearted journey. “Wander to Wonder,” Nina Gantz's stop-motion standout from the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and the UK, depicts tiny TV characters facing existential decay after their creator's death, earning buzz as a frontrunner for its nostalgic yet dark originality. Finally, “Yuck!” by Loïc Espuche from France uses vibrant animation to capture kids' mixed feelings about kissing, balancing disgust and curiosity with playful energy. The Animated Shorts will be screened on Saturday, March 1 at 6 pm and Sunday, March 2 at 10 am.

The Live Action and Documentary Shorts categories tackle heavier themes with gripping narratives.

In Live Action, “A Lien” by David and Sam Cutler-Kreutz portrays a family's frantic encounter with ICE during a green card interview, delivering a tense, politically charged horror. “Anuja,” an Indian short produced by Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, follows a young girl weighing escape from child labor against loyalty to her sister, blending hope with stark reality. “I'm Not a Robot,” a Dutch sci-fi comedy by Victoria Warmerdam, explores identity through a woman's eerie ordeal with CAPTCHA technology. “The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent,” a Croatian frontrunner by Nebojša Slijepčević, recreates a heroic act during the 1993 Bosnian massacre with masterful tension. The Live Action Shorts will be screened on Saturday, March 1 at 10 am and Sunday, March 2 at 2 pm.

In Documentary, “Incident” by Bill Morrison uses raw police footage to dissect a Chicago shooting, while “Instruments of a Beating Heart” by Ema Ryan Yamazaki follows Tokyo first-graders forming an orchestra, offering a tender counterpoint to the category's weightier entries like ethnic cleansing and poaching explored in others, making this year's program a powerful tapestry of global stories. The Documentary Shorts will be screened on Saturday, March 1 at 2 pm and on Sunday, March 2 at 6 pm.

