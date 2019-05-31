New London Barn Playhouse Announces 2019 Summer Season

Grab your straw boaters and put on a smile because the New London Barn Playhouse is back again for its 87th Summer Season! Building off the successes of 2018 Summer Season, which broke attendance records and earned the 2018 New Hampshire Theatre Award for Best Professional Musical Production (42nd Street). This past year brought 23 nominations for New Hampshire Theater Awards. The Barn celebrates 8 awards and 19 "top three" finishes in recognition of its 2018 season. The Box Office is now open, so come on by to pick up your tickets, greet the company, and grab a t-shirt!

The Main Stage Season begins with The Pajama Game, the Tony Award-winning gem full of classic songs and will have you tapping your toes and slapping your knees, running June 12-23. You know Peter Pan, but you've never seen him like this before starring in Peter and the Starcatcher running June 26-July 7. Playing July 10-14 come see what happens when two polar opposites are forced to share a home and a life together in The Odd Couple. Welcome to Rydell High, the T-Birds and Pink Ladies of Grease play on the MainStage July 17 - August 4. From the team that brought you Hairspray comes the hit broadway musical based on the movie starring Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio, Catch Me If You Can plays August 7-18. The 87th summer season wraps up with The Marvelous Wonderettes wow us with hits like "Its My Party," "Son of a Preacher Man," and "RESPECT" playing August 21-September 1.

The 87th season features a talent group of new Barnies in the 2019 Acting Intern Company! Executive Artistic Director Keith Coughlin and Director of Operations/Associate Artistic Director Elliott Cunningham traveled to New York, Boston, and to universities across the United States seeking the best and brightest upcoming talent for this season. After auditioning over 1,000 actors, the cohort of 15 Acting Interns is as dedicated as it is skilled. These actors are world travelers focused on personal missions beyond acting in fields like education and direction. Get ready to meet Caroline Attayek, Cara DiePietro, Haley McCormick, Justin Norwood, and Alec Michael Ryan from Elon University, Bradley Betros from Florida State Unviersity, Matthew Carp of The Hartt School, Nick Cortazzo and RhonniRose Mantilla from Baldwin Wallace University, Lauren Echausse and Darron Hayes from Penn State University, Stephanie Everett from Dartmouth College, Hannah Hunt from University of Oklahoma, Sabrina Koss from Boston Conservatory at Berklee, and Trevin Park from Otterbein University. They'll see you on the Porch!

Creative teams are a wonderful variety of directors, choreographers, music director, associate directors, and many more! For The Pajama Game Chad Larabee, Director, Natalie Wisdom, Choreographer, and Shane Parus, Music Director. For Peter and The Starcatcher Kathryn Markey, Director, Paul West, Fight Director, and Robbie Cowan, Music Director. For The Odd Couple Nick O'Leary, director. For Grease Russell Garrett, Director, Michael Jablonski, Choreographer, and Katie Siegmund, Music Director. For Catch Me If You Can Jeff Whiting, Director and Choreographer, Bradley Allan Zarr, Associate Director/Choreographer, and Music Director, Robbie Cowan. For The Marvelous Wonderettes Anthony C. Daniel, Director/Choreographer, and J. Kathleen Castellanos, Music Director.

This fresh take on a familiar favorite will give Barn audiences the chance to not only hear from the 2019 Acting Intern Company, but experience one-of-a-kind cabarets with Barn alumni and friends. Tickets are selling out fast for this series, so get them as soon as you can!

Each Spotlight Series evening offers two performances, at 5:00 pm and 7:30 pm on July 1, July 22 and August 12. Visit www.nlbarn.org/2019season for the full listings and to purchase tickets, or call 603-526-6710.

The Barn's Junior Intern Company is comprised of approximately 30 dedicated young performers, ages 12-18, who produce and perform the Children's Theater Series. The Series includes five shows, with four presented on the historic Barn stage and one FREE outdoor production. This year the Junior Intern's are performing Around the World June 29, A Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood July 6, A Midsummer Night's Dream July 20, Princess K.I.M. July 25, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast August 15 and 17. All performances are 11:00 am and 2:00 pm, and tickets can be purchased at nlbarn.org or 603-526-6710.

Now more than ever, the Barn is proud to continue its commitment to arts education by offering 5 weeks of camps for budding actors and actresses! 2019 camps are geared towards artists aged 6-11, run from July 8 - August 9 with classes in the morning or afternoon, and are taught by Barn Staff, members of the Acting Intern Company, and special Guest Artists. Information and camp descriptions can be found at www.nlbarn.org/summercamps.

The best deals of the summer, right here at the Barn! FlexPasses offer audiences the ultimate in flexibility and savings. These four and six pack passes can be redeemed in any combination and at any point, offering big savings and ultimate convenience! Don't want to miss a thing? Purchase a Subscription to the whole 2019 Summer Season. In addition to the savings over single tickets, Subscribers get access to a host of extra benefits like exclusive access to the Spotlight Series, free ticket exchange privileges, discounts on more tickets, and more! FlexPasses and Subscriptions must be purchased before June 12. More info at www.nlbarn.org/prices.





