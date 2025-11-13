New Hampshire Theatre Project to Present THE TIME BEFORE GOODBYE As Part of ELEPHANT-IN-THE-ROOM SERIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Hampshire Theatre Project will present The Time Before Goodbye: Navigating Eldercare as part of its Elephant-in-the-Room Series on Wednesday, November 19 at 6:00 p.m.

Developed from extensive statewide research—including interviews with caregivers, elders, healthcare providers, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, municipal and state health agencies, and eldercare professionals—the film examines the complex realities of navigating eldercare in New Hampshire. The Time Before Goodbye addresses myths surrounding the eldercare process, clarifies how healthcare and support systems operate, and highlights the challenges faced by both caregivers and patients. The work aims to offer clarity, reduce isolation, and raise awareness about resources that many families may not know exist.

As with all programs in the Elephant-in-the-Room Series, the screening will be followed by a community discussion offering space for reflection on the issues presented in the film.

The film screening will take place at NHTP (959 Islington St. #3, Portsmouth, NH 03801) and will be followed by a panel discussion. The event is free, but advance online registration is required.