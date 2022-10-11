Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New England's Favorite Heart Tribute Band HEARTLESS To Play Park Theatre This Weekend

The show is presented this Saturday, October 15 at 7:30pm.

Oct. 11, 2022  

The 1970s continue to be celebrated at Jaffrey's Park Theatre. The performing arts center is wrapping up a week of screenings of the new award-winning David Bowie documentary, Moonage Daydream. Next, they pay tribute to one of the most successful bands of the 1970s, Heart, with a live concert by New England's #1 Heart tribute band, Heartless. The show is presented this Saturday, October 15 at 7:30pm.

Heartless is a touring act for the upper East Coast and New England, with a goal of playing each song as a true-to-live version of Heart's performances. This band packs concert venues with fans who sing along with their classic Heart songs and a few well-known Led Zeppelin covers commonly covered by Heart throughout their decades of the tour.

Jasmine White, lead vocal, brings all the vocal flavors and personality of Heart's Ann Wilson alive. Jasmine delivers hit songs such as "Alone," "What About Love, "Straight On," "Magic Man," "Barracuda," and "Crazy on You."

Heartless will perform in The Park Theatre's acoustically acclaimed 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org, by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888, or by buying at the door. The theatre's Lounge bar will be open starting at 5:30pm. Local favorites Bernie and Louise Watson will perform in The Lounge (free admission).

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.


