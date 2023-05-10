Neil Simon's THE GINGERBREAD LADY Now Running The Players' Ring

Following last season's sell out performances of Barefoot in the Park, The Players' Ring Theatre is again bringing the work of Neil Simon to Portsmouth with their upcoming presentation of The Gingerbread Lady, running through May 21. Performances are Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30PM and Saturdays/Sundays at 2:30PM. General Admission tickets are $27 and $24 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Click Here.

After a long stay in rehab for alcohol abuse, formerly successful cabaret singer and star Evy Meara returns home to her NYC brownstone apartment to her welcoming best friends Jimmy and Toby, and her daughter Polly. They are each determined to help Evy get well and keep her on the wagon. But as their own lives, needs, and problems intertwine and intercede, the situation devolves into comic - and tragic - chaos. Set in the 70s on New York's upper west side, this play sparkles with Simon's usual acerbic comic one-liners and genius, and radiates a heartfelt humanity.

"At its core, the human experience can be viewed as equally comical and tragic," said Director Matthew Parent. "Neil Simon's portrayal of humanity, of the relationships that define us, the challenges that we face, and the decisions we make captures that dichotomy in a way that feels nothing less than universally human. We are thrilled to once again be bringing his work to the Players' Ring stage with such a talented cast and crew of local artists."

The Gingerbread Lady features performances from Joshua Moore (Jimmy Perry), Ashley Risteen (Toby Landau), Constance Witman (Evy Meara), Katherine Cusack (Polly Meara), and Matthew Clark (Lou Tanner). The production team includes Matthew Parent (Director), Billy Butler (Set and Lighting Design), Constance Witman (Costume Design), and Katie Austin (Stage Manager & Prop Design).

