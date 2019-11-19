National Tour Of THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Comes to The CCA

The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" will stop by the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) for one night only on Wed, January 22, 2020 during the North American tour. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey of folk-rock duo Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. The show culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981, with more than half a million fans in attendance.



Using huge projection photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing Simon & Garfunkel's greatest hits, including 'Mrs. Robinson', 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more.



With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs poignantly captured changing times and made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.



Tickets for the January 22 "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" performance are currently on sale starting at $44.50. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also be obtained at the CCA box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.



Other upcoming shows at the CCA include the Nutcracker (Dec 7 & 8), Lewis Black (Dec 14), the national tour of Jersey Boys (Dec 13), and Capitol Jazz Orchestra Holiday Pops (Dec 22).







Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You