National Tour Of JERSEY BOYS WIll Return To The CCA

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story.



The national tour of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons returns to the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) on Fri, December 13.



JERSEY BOYS is the story that has made Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons an international sensation all over again. It features all their hits, including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Working My Way Back To You."



JERSEY BOYS originally opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed over 11 years later on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers.



JERSEY BOYS is the winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award, the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, and the 2010 Helpmann Award for Best Musical (Australia).



Tickets for the December 13 JERSEY BOYS performance are currently on sale for $110 | $85 | $60 |$45. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also be obtained in person at the CCA box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.



Other upcoming shows at the Capitol Center for the Arts include Steven Wright (Nov 16), Jay Leno (Nov 21), the Nutcracker (Dec 7 & 8), and Lewis Black (Dec 14).





