Magician Ben Pratt Returns To The Park Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



When a magician makes a mark on an audience, they never forget it. Comedy illusionist Ben Pratt has done that with Jaffrey's performing arts center, The Park Theatre. Ben returns to The Park for an unprecedented fourth time. Ben brings his illusions, magic, comedy, and assistant Emily to their 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. It all happens Friday, August 16 at 7:30pm.

Like most magicians that you see today, Ben Pratt fell in love with magic at a very young age. He grew up in a very small town in New Hampshire with a population of less than 1,000 people. Far away from any big city or access to any magical props. However, that never stopped him from living his dream of performing. Ben has won multiple awards, opened for major celebrity acts, and has performed all over New England and beyond, including Las Vegas, Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun, and Gillette Stadium.

Ben creates a 75-minute in-your-face stand-up comedy show combined with magic and illusions that widely appeals to both adults and kids. From the moment he walks into a room ready to perform to the moment he exits, he will ALWAYS leave people begging for more. Don't hesitate to see Ben perform. You won't forget him.

Tickets for BEN PRATT are $25 and all seats are reserved. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. The theatre doors will open at 6 pm with Walden Whitham performing in the Lounge Bar.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

Comments