MURDER'S IN THE HEIR to be Presented at Majestic Theatre This Month

Majestic Theatre will present Murder's in the Heir, on November 22-24, 2024! Murder's in the Heir by Billy St. John, Turn the game Clue into a play and you have the masterfully entertaining Murder's in the Heir! Almost every character in this hilarious mystery has the weapon, opportunity, and motive to commit the unseen murder. And it's up to the audience to decide who actually did it! Each of the heirs to the tyrannical billionaire Simon Starkweather has the means and the motive to do away with him. The play's unique ending, utilizing secret ballots gathered at intermission from the audience, determines the killer in this maze of murder.

Murder's in the Heir is directed by Becky Rush and stars: Michele Bossie, Natashia Da Cunha-Lund, Katie Davis, Matthew Davis, Larissa Gault, Scott Howard, Alex Jozitis, Benjamin Mahon, Ilana Peet, Lee Peet, Eric Petit, Josh Sanborn, Krystal Timinski and Marinda Weaver.

Join in for “Murder's in the Heir” on Friday November 22 at 7pm, Saturday, November 23 at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, November 24 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under.

