Houdini's Famous Trick Will Be Performed By Magician Ben Pratt at Park Theatre

The famed magician and illusionist Harry Houdini will be honored at Jaffrey’s Park Theatre this Friday, August 16. As part of his performance, magician Ben Pratt will feature the famous straightjacket trick Houdini first performed in 1908. Unlike other performers, Houdini wrestled out of the straightjacket in full sight of the audience. Other magicians would go behind a curtain and remove the jacket. Pratt’s performance of this trick is always an audience pleaser among his many other illusions and tricks.

The theatre has added a bonus to the Ben Pratt magic and illusion show. Houdini’s first movie will be shown before Ben Pratt’s performance at 7:30 pm. At 6 pm, all Ben Pratt ticketed audience members can go to the King Screening Room on the second floor of the theatre and see “The Grim Game” (1919). In the film, Houdini plays an accused killer who uses his unique skills as an escape artist and magician to flee police custody and search for the men who framed him. The film lasts 72 minutes. After the film, patrons can enter the Eppes Auditorium for the live Ben Pratt show.

Ben returns to The Park for an unprecedented fourth time. Ben brings his illusions, magic, comedy, and assistant Emily to the grand 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. One of his showstoppers is levitating a child from the audience into the air.

Like most magicians that you see today, Ben Pratt fell in love with magic at a very young age. He grew up in a tiny town in New Hampshire with a population of less than 1,000 people. Far away from any big city or access to any magical props. However, that never stopped him from living his dream of performing. Ben has won multiple awards, opened for major celebrity acts, and has performed all over New England and beyond, including Las Vegas, Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun, and Gillette Stadium. Ben creates a 75-minute in-your-face stand-up comedy show combined with magic and illusions that widely appeals to both adults and kids. From the moment he walks into a room ready to perform to when he exits, he will always leave people begging for more. Don’t hesitate to see Ben perform and see the free bonus Houdini silent film.

Tickets for BEN PRATT are $25, and all seats are reserved. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. The theatre doors will open at 5:30 pm. At 6 pm, Walden Whitham will perform in the Lounge Bar.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

