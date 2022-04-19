New Hampshire Theatre Project's 2021-22 MainStage Season Concludes With AN INSPECTOR CALLS

New Hampshire Theatre Project's 2021-22 MainStage season concludes May 6-22 with the classic mystery drama An Inspector Calls by J. B Priestley. A young girl commits suicide and an eminently respectable upper middle class family is subject to a routine inquiry in connection with her death. An inspector calls to interrogate the family about their possible roles in her undoing.

First performed in 1945 and set in 1912, this play forces us to look at our individual and societal responsibilities to our fellow human beings. "We don't live alone," says the mysterious Inspector, "We are members of one body. We are responsible for each other." In an era of instant global communication and connection, these issues seem even more important than they were 75 years ago.

Director Genevieve Aichele had been wanting to present this particular piece at NHTP for several years but the Covid pandemic intervened. "This is a well-paced, clever play with excellent dialogue and great roles for actors," she says. "It is also astonishingly relevant. There are lines that echo eerily; they could easily be spoken in 2022 instead of 1912."

An Inspector Calls stars NHTP Company Artists Monique Foote, Emily Karel, Drew DeSimone, Kathleen Somssich and Corrie Owens-Beauchesne, along with Jim Sears and Jimmy Stewart. The production team includes Costume Design by Zhana Morris, Set Design by Christa Bellmare, and Lighting Design by Quentin Stockwell.

This production of An Inspector Calls is made possible by Season Sponsors JCM Management and Kennebunk Savings Bank, and Production Sponsors CherylAnne Williams, John Bolduc & Anne Corriveau, and the Flo Bros & Sisses.

An Inspector Calls will be performed live at NHTP May 6 through 22. Full information, performance dates, and ticket links can be found at www.nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow

New Hampshire Theatre Project uses the art of theatre-making to spark conversation, connect individuals and strengthen communities. The company is based at the 50-seat black box theatre in the heart of Portsmouth's culturally vibrant West End, and programs are delivered across the region in schools, businesses, healthcare institutions and community organizations. NHTP is known around the state as an applied theatre company that promotes challenging dialogue through productions, workshops, and artist-in-residence programs.