Comedy Out Of The 'Box To Premiere At The Hatbox This Weekend

The venue will host Improv on Friday and standup comedy on Saturday.

Laughter returns to the Hatbox Theatre with Improv on Friday and standup comedy on Saturday.

Headliner Jay Chanoine is a New Hampshire comedian who performs nationally and was named "The funniest comedian you don't know yet" by AXS. He has been a featured act on The Altercation Punk Comedy Tour since 2013, a spotlight performer at The Altercation Comedy Festival in Austin, TX and is a frequent guest on JT Habersaat's The Road Podcast. Other festival credits include Pouzza Fest in Montreal and The End of the Earth Festival in Provincetown, MA. As a contributing writer to popular satire site The Hard Times Jay has written several viral articles, including "Dropkick Murphys Cruise Just Stays Docked in Boston Harbor the Whole Time" and "Opinion: Could Someone Please Explain the Difference Between Punk and Emo to Porn Sites?". He has performed with many national acts such as Kyle Kinane, Myq Kaplan, Kristine Levine and Eddie Pepitone. His self-produced first album "Come On Feel Chanoine" was recorded in his hometown of Manchester, NH and released in 2015. In 2019 he headed to Austin, TX to record his second album "The Texas Chanoinesaw Massacre", which was released later the same year on Stand Up! Records and produced by Grammy Award winner Dan Schlissel. "Chanoinesaw" hit #2 on the iTunes/Apple Music comedy charts and #1 on the Amazon charts, also earning Jay the coveted "Comic of the Week" spot on Comedy Radio out of Denver, CO. It is available on all major digital platforms and can be heard on Sirius XM radio.

Feature Duke Mulberry is a traveling comedian /photographer that is semi known the world over. Having performed in Las Vegas, New Orleans, and New Hampshire, one may mistake him as a low level celebrity, and if you asked him you would be correct.

The host, Chad Blodgett, a New Hampshire native, is an affable Everyman with a plus size personality and presence, whose infectious charisma and sense of humor has delighted audiences all over New England and beyond. Chad was the 2018 Okemo Snowplow Contest winner as well as a 6 time Vermont Comedy Thunderdome champion.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for members, seniors, and students and $12 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.

Shows View More New Hampshire Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You