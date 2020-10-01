City of Portsmouth & NH Theatre Project Announce Play-Reading and Community Discussion

The company will present a reading of Final Thoughts and a talk on suicide and self-harm.

The City of Portsmouth and NH Theatre Project present a reading of the play Final Thoughts by Tim Barretto, and a community discussion on the topic of "Suicide & Self-Harm" on Wednesday, October 14 at 6:30 pm via Zoom. Co-sponsored by the Seacoast Mental Health Center, this program is part of New Hampshire Theatre Project's Elephant-in-the-Room Series (EITR).

Final Thoughts will be performed by Bill Humphreys, Peter Josephson, and Teddi Kenick-Bailey, along with Portsmouth actors Genevieve Aichele, Blair Hundertmark and CJ Lewis. Immediately following the reading, NHTP's Artistic Director Catherine Stewart will facilitate a community discussion designed for teenagers and adults with panelists Dennis Walker, Director of Emergency Services at Seacoast Mental Health Center; playwright Tim Barretto; and Lt. David Keaveny from the Portsmouth Police Department. The Portsmouth High School guidance department is also providing assistance during the program for those who might want to discuss issues the play or conversation might trigger.

To register for the webinar and participate in the discussion, go to NHTP's website: ntheatreproject.org. The program will also be broadcast live on Channel 22 and recorded for later viewing.

"Now in its fourth year, NHTP's Elephant-in-the-Room Series presents play-readings and community conversations about subjects that we as a society often have difficulty discussing such as the opioid crisis effect on families, eating disorders, school safety and human trafficking," said NHTP Executive Director Genevieve Aichele. "NHTP has presented the EITR Series throughout the state of New Hampshire and thought now would be a good time to reach out to our home city of Portsmouth. We are grateful to City Councilor Cliff Lazenby who brought the idea forward, to City Manager Karen Conard and to Chief of Police Robert Merner for making it possible to share this program with the Portsmouth community."



"Mental health experts nationwide and here in New Hampshire are calling attention to the special challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the mental health of all of our communities. The effect of prolonged isolation and changes in basic daily routines have brought increased stress to all of us; and we recognize that there is a need to offer residents some tools to help protect their mental and emotional health. This is one of those tools," said City Manager Karen Conard.

For more information, please visit www.nhtheatreproject.org.

