Caroline Cotter To Perform At The Music Hall Lounge in February

Get ready for an enchanting evening of music with Caroline Cotter. Known for her soulful voice and award-winning songwriting, Caroline has become a beloved figure on the international music scene. Join us as she brings her latest album, Gently as I Go, to life on stage.

Caroline's journey through music has been nothing short of extraordinary, and it's evident in every note she delivers. From the captivating vulnerability of her vocals to the depth of her songwriting, she has left audiences spellbound on diverse musical stages internationally. With over 1000 shows in 45 states and 14 countries, Caroline has truly found her home on the road, and her music resonates with the universal themes of love, life, and the human experience.

Released in August 2023, Gently as I Go is a musical odyssey that invites listeners to embark on a global adventure. The album explores the themes of travel and connection, empowerment and creative expression, love, life, and the complexities of human emotions. It's a sonic journey that takes you around the world, brings you back home, and delves deep into the human heart.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness Caroline Cotter's soul-stirring performance, where every lyric, every melody, and every emotion come together in perfect harmony. Join us for a night of unforgettable music that will leave you inspired and moved by the magic of Caroline Cotter's artistry.

More info at www.carolinecotter.com and Click Here

Tickets

$20 Advance / $25 Day of show

$30 Premium