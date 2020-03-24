Capitol Center For The Arts Announces Updates and Moves Forward With Plans For 25th Anniversary 2020-21 Season

Due to unprecedented circumstances, the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) continues to reschedule shows and events previously scheduled to occur over the next few months. As the entire entertainment industry is currently affected by quarantines, performer unavailability, and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 threat, this planning and rescheduling will take some time and coordination.

Says CCANH Assistant Executive Director Joe Gleason, " It is an understatement to say that these are challenging times. And for arts organizations such as the Capitol Center for the Arts - where the very core of our mission is based on gathering people together to experience the power of live performance as a community - the challenge is even greater."

Gleason adds, "We anticipate the eventual cancellation or rescheduling of our entire spring lineup of shows, which has had a dramatic and swift impact on our bottom line. Our day-to-date operations and our ability to plan our upcoming 25th Anniversary season have already been severely impacted. We will be back, with help from ticket buyers, members, corporate donors, and the government. And when the time is right, we look forward to welcoming the public to the Chubb Theatre and Bank of New Hampshire Stage again and doing what we do best: helping them make memories and taking away their cares and worries for a few hours."

The most current list of show updates can be found at:Chubb Theatre / 44 S Main St: https://ccanh.com/updates-to-show-schedule/ Bank of New Hampshire Stage / 16 S Main St: https://banknhstage.com/updates-to-show-schedule/

hold on to their tickets for the new dates, where those tickets will be honored,

make a tax-deductible donation of the value of any unusable tickets,

receive a gift card for the value of any unusable tickets, to be applied to a show of their choice at a later date, or

receive a cash refund.





Ticket holders who purchased tickets for any of these performances via the CCANH box office can: