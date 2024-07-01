Becca Ayers, Ethan Paulini & More Join EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE at Weathervane Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full cast has been revealed for the Global Regional Premiere of Everybody's Talking About Jamie at New Hampshire's award-winning Weathervane Theatre this summer. From an idea by Jonathan Butterell, this Best Musical winner (London's WhatsOnStage Awards) features music by Dan Gillespie Sells (The Feeling) and book and lyrics by Tom MacRae (Dr. Who).

Joining the previously announced Blair St. Clair will be Becca Ayers as Margaret, Ethan Paulini as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, Marisa Kirby as Ray, Reneé Elkady as Pritti Pasha, Jessie Booth as Miss Hedge with Jorge Donoso, Robert H Fowler, Ira Kramer, Jeremy Lloyd, Devyn Xavier Akers, Dani Barrett, Bebe Moss, Lily Cameron, Eliana Karis, Ana Rodriguez and Payton Thomas.

Directed by Paulini and David Grindrod with musical direction by Andrew Morrissey, the creative team includes Costume and Scenic Design by Rien Schlecht, Lighting Design by Kimani Gordon, Projection Design by Shawn Lovell-Boyle, Sound Design by Alexander Pikiben and Properties by Billy Smith and Clare Vogt.

Direct from London, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is a funny, fabulous, feel-good musical sensation celebrating acceptance, belonging, and the power of unconditional love. Despite obstacles, 16-year-old Jamie courageously follows his unconventional dream in this inspiring true story turned global musical phenomenon.

“I am thrilled to be playing my absolute dream role in my dream show,” said St. Clair. “This show feels like it was written about me and my story. As a queer person, I continue to push for gender equality in theatre, and as a non-binary actor, I am constantly battling being seen as a queer person for who I am internally - not just on the outside. ...Jamie is a story of love and identity, which I want audiences to see more of! I hope audiences can connect with the heart of the story.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie will open at Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, NH, on July 31 and run in alternating repertory through August 29, 2024, as part of Weathervane Theatre's 59th season. Season subscriptions and single tickets are available at weathervanenh.org.

The Weathervane Box Office operates on an off-season schedule, with all inquiries receiving a response within 72 hours. To reach the box office, call 603-837-9322 or email (boxoffice@weathervanenh.org). The physical box office is closed until June.

BLAIR ST. CLAIR, from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 and All Stars 5 (TOP FOUR), is an accomplished drag queen, singer, and actor. Film credits include Bittersweet with William Baldwin and Andrew Leeds and a leading role in John Waters' upcoming musical remake of Bollywood & Vine: The Original B- Musical, alongside Jackie Hoffman and Lea DeLaria.

In 2018, St. Clair's debut album, Call My Life, reached number one on Billboard's Dance Chart and featured the top-ten dance hits “Now or Never” and “Call My Life.”

An established cabaret performer, St. Clair's solo show, Legally Blair, debuted last year at Green Room 42 to critical acclaim.

