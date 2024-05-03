Authors Ann Leary and Laura Zigman Will Appear in Conversation For I'VE TRIED BEING NICE Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday, June 13 at 7pm, The New York Times bestselling author and lifelong people-pleaser Ann Leary visits The Music Hall Lounge with her humorous essay collection, I'VE TRIED BEING NICE. Prepare to laugh, cry, cringe, and revel in the comically relatable chaos of Ann Leary's life as revealed in this delightful collection of essays.

“Ann Leary has written a brilliantly funny and completely honest collection of essays,” says Laura Zigman, author of Small World, and the evening's event moderator. “I'm so looking forward to talking with her about the hilarities and humiliations of mid-life and of writing.”

The 7pm event includes an author conversation with Laura Zigman, an audience Q&A, and followed by a post-show meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

ABOUT THE BOOK

New York Times bestselling author Ann Leary offers a literary feast of humor and wisdom told from the perspective of a recovering people pleaser.

Having arrived at a certain age (her prime), Ann Leary casts a wry backward glance at a life spent trying—and often failing—to be nice. With wit and surprising candor, Leary recounts the bedlam of home bat invasions, an obsession with online personality tests, and the mortification of taking ballroom dance lessons with her actor husband (Denis Leary). She describes hilarious red-carpet fiascos and other observations from the sidelines of fame, while also touching upon her more poignant struggles with alcoholism, her love for her family, her dogs, and so much more.

Prepare to laugh, cry, cringe, and revel in the comically relatable chaos of Ann Leary's life as revealed in this delightful collection of essays.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Ann Leary is the New York Times bestselling author of a memoir and four novels, including The Good House, which was adapted as a motion picture starring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline. Her work has been translated into eighteen languages, and she has written for The New York Times, Ploughshares, NPR, Redbook, and Real Simple, among other publications. Her essay, “Rallying to Keep the Game Alive,” was adapted for Prime Video's television series Modern Love. She lives with her husband Denis Leary in New York.

ABOUT THE MODERATOR:

Laura Zigman is the author of Small World, Separation Anxiety, Animal Husbandry, Dating Big Bird, Her, and Piece of Work. She has been a contributor to the New York Times and the Washington Post and was the recipient of a Yaddo residency. She lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

TICKETS

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Ann Leary with I'VE TRIED BEING NICE on Thursday, June 13, at 7pm is $44. Ticket Package includes a signed book (I'VE TRIED BEING NICE, $29, hardcover), reserved seat, author discussion, Q+A, and post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

