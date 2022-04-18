Author Amor Towles Sold Out At The Music Hall; Livestream Available!

On Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m., #1 New York Times bestselling author Amor Towles returns to The Music Hall's stage-in-person and virtually via livestream-as part of the award-winning Writers on a New England Stage series.

He will discuss his novel, THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY. Spanning just ten days and told from multiple points of view, Towles' third novel will satisfy fans of his multi-layered literary styling while providing them an array of new and richly imagined settings, characters, and themes. While in-person tickets for the event are sold out, community members and book lovers are welcome to attend this event virtually over livestream.

The 7 p.m. event includes an audience Q&A and a literary conversation with Peter Biello, host of New Hampshire Public Radio's broadcast of the afternoon news magazine All Things Considered.

Born and raised in the Boston area, Amor Towles graduated from Yale College and received an MA in English from Stanford University. Having worked as an investment professional for over twenty years, he now devotes himself full time to writing in Manhattan, where he lives with his wife and two children. His novels Rules of Civility, A Gentleman in Moscow, and The Lincoln Highway have collectively sold more than five million copies and been translated into more than thirty languages.

Livestream tickets for Writers on a New England Stage: Amor Towles with THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY on Tuesday, May 10, at 7 p.m. are $10. Copies of THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY ($30 hardcover) will be available for purchase. Books and tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

This award-winning author series, launched in 2005, has presented such celebrated writers as Margaret Atwood, Stephen King, United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Dan Brown, David McCullough, Judy Blume, Tom Brokaw, and Jodi Picoult all on stage at The Music Hall's Historic Theater in downtown Portsmouth, NH. Each literary evening features an onstage interview with New Hampshire Public Radio host, Peter Biello. Live music is performed by the award-winning house band Dreadnaught. Portions of these literary conversations are rebroadcast on New Hampshire Public Radio.