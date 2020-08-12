Attend the Virtual World Premiere of A KILLER PARTY - A MURDER MYSTERY MUSICAL With Capitol Center for the Arts

A KILLER PARTY – A MURDER MYSTERY MUSICAL will be available for streaming beginning August 5 at 10am ET.

When Varthur McArthur, the artistic director of a failing theater in Duluth, invites his troupe of disgruntled actors and collaborators to the first read of an "immersive murder mystery dinner party," no one knew that he would be the victim. Or did they? Enter eager, determined, and untested Detective Justine Case. After sequestering the guests into separate rooms (because, you know, social-distancing), she gets down to finding out whodunnit, uncovering secret affairs, life-long grudges, backstage drama, and a lot of musical theater song and dance. Sifting through lies and red herrings and a truly baffling murder mystery script left by the deceased, Case vows to find the truth and secure her future as a great detective.

The entire 9-part musical series can be purchased for the single price of $12.99 through https://akillerpartymusical.com/Capitol-Center-for-the-Arts

You will receive the full 85-minute filmed episodic musical, plus bonus behind-the-scenes footage including cut material and more. A Killer Party will be available for streaming beginning August 5 at 10am ET and will be released three episodes at a time: Episodes 4-6 debut on August 12 and episodes 7-9 debut on August 19.

A collaboration between more than 50 Broadway professionals all working together remotely, A Killer Party is not only a new musical, but represents a new type of musical. With a purchase of the series, you support these artists "on stage" and behind-the-scenes, while they provide laughter and levity during this time of new ways to create and support art. A portion of your purchase price will also support The Capitol Center for the Arts!

For more information and to order the entire series, please visit https://akillerpartymusical.com/Capitol-Center-for-the-Arts

