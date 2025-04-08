Animated Academy Award Winning FLOW Returns To The Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Flow the animated feature directed by Latvian filmmaker Gints Zilbalodis, returns to The Park Theatre on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Showtimes are 2pm and 6:30pm.

“Flow” made history at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025, by clinching the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, marking Latvia's first-ever Academy Award win. This dialogue-free ecological parable follows a solitary black cat as it navigates a surreal, flood-ravaged world alongside a diverse crew of animals—a dog, capybara, ring-tailed lemur, and secretary bird—relying on trust and cooperation to survive.

Created using the open-source software Blender with a modest budget of $3.4 million, “Flow” stunned audiences and critics alike, outshining big-budget contenders like Disney/Pixar's “Inside Out 2” and DreamWorks' “The Wild Robot.” The Associated Press hailed it as “a wordless cat parable that prompted a sleepless night for Latvians celebrating the historic accolade,” while Variety praised its win as a testament to “the growing prominence of independent animation,” with Zilbalodis expressing hope that it would “open doors to independent animation filmmakers around the world.”

Beyond its Oscar triumph, “Flow” has garnered an impressive array of accolades, cementing its status as a global cinematic phenomenon. Prior to the Academy Awards, the film secured the Best Animated Feature at the Golden Globes—another first for Latvia—and swept four prizes at the Annecy International Animation Festival, including the Audience Award, Jury Award, Gan Foundation Award for Distribution, and a special prize for its original music composed by Zilbalodis and Rihards Zalupe. Its critical acclaim was further bolstered by nominations at the Critics Choice Awards, Annie Awards, and a longlist spot for three BAFTA categories. Euronews celebrated its Golden Globe win as “a significant achievement for the Baltic nation,” noting its victory over major U.S. productions like “Moana 2.” With over 320,000 theatergoers in Latvia alone—making it the country's most-watched film in three decades—and a special stamp issued in its honor, “Flow” has not only captured hearts but also sparked a wave of national pride, as CBC News described it as “a dreamy, dialogue-free tale” that “scored best animated feature film… sparking a wave of national pride.”

Tickets for FLOW are $10, $9. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

Comments