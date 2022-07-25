A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Runs Through October 9 At Weathervane Theatre

The Weathervane Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical farce A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Muder. Sponsored by White Mountain Footwear, this murderous comedic romp plays in alternating repertory July 22 - August 27.

Winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder follows the charming Monty Navarro who will do whatever it takes to surpass the eight heirs who stand in the way of him inheriting his place in his family's royal legacy. This wild and wicked musical filled with mayhem and nonstop laughs features Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini as all eight heirs.

In addition to Paulini, the cast for Gentleman's Guide features Luke Henson as Monty Navarro. Playing Monty's two love interests are Reanne Acasio as Sibella Hallward and Maddie Lentz as Phoebe D'Ysquith. Liz Flemming, Robert H. Fowler, Carrie Greenberg, Marisa Kirby, Jewell Noel, Ephraim Takyi, and Lew Whitener make up the ensemble.

An ambitious musical for the performers, it also utilizes animated projections designed by Ian Evans. Illustrating artwork by Lizzie Behnke and Gibbs Murray, these projections enhance a signature Gibbs Murray scenic design in a whole new way.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder is directed by Bob Hupp, Artistic Director for Syracuse Stage. Hupp returns to Weathervane after directing 2019's highly acclaimed Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grille.

"Weathervane is a special place that any theatre artist would want to return to," said Hupp.

"Gentleman's Guide is one of my favorites and a thoroughly entertaining evening of theatre," he continued. "It's a tour de force for the company and a beautiful musical; it's a mystery and a comedy that keeps us on our toes till the very end of the show. I hope the audience enjoys the performance just as much as we enjoyed putting it together."

Gentleman's Guide features music direction by Colin Keating and choreography by Marisa Kirby. The design team consists of Scout Hough (lighting and technical direction), Robert Salerno (sound), (LB) Amber Slater (properties), Rien Schlecht (costumes and production management), and Hillary Jeffers (wigs). Additional creative team: Jake Collins (associate music direction), Anna Gautreaux (scenic charge), Robert H. Fowler (dance captain), Celia Madeoy (dialect coach). Kara Procell (production stage manager), Egypt Dixon and Sophie Klokinis (assistant stage management).

Performed to in person audiences only, audiences are currently at full capacity. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required unless Coös County is at a red or a high level risk for Covid-19.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder opened Friday, July 22nd and runs in alternating repertory through Saturday, August 27th. Suitable for ages 12+, tickets are available online (weathervanenh.org), by phone (603-837-9322) or in person at Weathervane's Box Office (389 Lancaster Rd in Whitefield).

The Box Office is generally open 10AM - 1PM on performance days and again two hours before curtain. On days of two performances the box office is open 10AM through 30 minutes past the evening curtain. For the most up to date hours please visit Weathervane's website. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane's website.

Weathervane's 57th rep season runs July 1 - October 9. Summer performances run Monday - Saturday with 7:30 PM performances and 2 PM matinees on select Thursdays and Saturdays. Fall performances run Tuesday - Saturday with 7 PM performances and 2 PM performances on Saturdays and Sundays. Additional season 57 productions include Eurydice, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Class Act, Blood Brothers, Intimate Apparel, and A Chorus Line. Single tickets now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Season 57 tickets start at $19.