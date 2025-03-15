A FUNNY THING HAPPENED... to Play at The Players' Ring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Players’ Ring will present “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City,” written by Halley Feiffer and directed by Christine Penney. This irreverent, rageful, and tender play about the hilarity of grief and the power of trust

is on stage from March 28 through April 13.

This production tells the story of a struggling young stand-up comic and a wealthy middle-aged divorcée cooped up in a hospital room shared by their cancer-stricken mothers. Forced to confront their relationships with their respective mothers, Karla (played by

Amy Desrosiers) and Don (Don Goettler) cope with their new reality by making some of

the most inappropriate jokes. Feiffer's unique and insightful comedy demonstrates how

shared experiences create unexpected kinship, and how comedy and tragedy often

operate in unsettling tandem.

Also acting in this production are Valerie Kehr as Marcie and Daphne Schwab as

Geena. Set and Lighting Designer is Quentin Stockwell; Sound Designer is Ben Bagley,

and Lydia Brendel is the Stage Manager/Board Operator/Props Manager.

Photo Credit: Ben Bagley

