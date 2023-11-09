A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Hatbox in December

Performances run December 1-17.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY-A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY at Rochester Opera House Photo 4 Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY-A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY at Rochester Opera House

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Hatbox in December

Dickens’ A Christmas Carol adapted by Jill Pinard returns to the Hatbox December 1-17. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $25 for adults; $22 for members, seniors, and students; and $19 for senior members. Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here.

For some the spooky season is over, but at Hatbox Theatre, it’s just getting started. A Christmas Carol will haunt the Hatbox stage; for this incarnation, Jill Pinard of Three Witches Productions takes the helm once again directing the script she adapted for Hatbox in 2016. In this original adaption of the holiday classic, Hatbox Theatre focuses on how the dream-like qualities of the ghost story aspect of Dickens’ work can bring about redemption. Is it “an undigested bit of beef” – a line in the original story – that leads Scrooge to have bad dreams or is he really being visited by ghosts intent on helping him redeem himself? Audience members, too, will wonder if they are dreaming when they are immersed in sound, lights and projections that bring out these eerier aspects of Scrooge’s fateful night. In creating this script Pinard set out to leave as much of Dickens’ original as undigested as possible.

Erik Hodges, who plays Scrooge for the fourth time at Hatbox, explained, “A Christmas Carol at the Hatbox reminds me of one of those great old Christmas cards that you open to find a neatly folded winter scene that springs up in three dimensions, at once a surprise and familiar, a keepsake and reminder of things past, present and future. It’s perfect fare for this little pocket of a theater.”

The cast features other locale favorites including: Tina Annis as Mrs. Cratchit, Marjorie Boyer as Belle, Holly Keenan as Christmas Past, Audrey Malone as Peter Cratchit, Emily Peacock as ensemble and Belle understudy (12/3 performance),  Zachary Peacock as Fred, Erik Shaffer as Bob Cratchit, Brynnalee Blackmar Simmons as Christmas Present, Jim Speigel as Marley, and Harrison Fogg as Tiny Tim. A Christmas Carol is directed by Jill Pinard. The production includes costumes by Lynn Head; set, lighting and sound design by Andrew Pinard; and stage management by Doris George.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE: Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.






RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
Taylor Swifts THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film To Screens On The BIG Screen At Park Theatre Photo
Taylor Swift's THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film To Screens On The BIG Screen At Park Theatre

The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire—this special cinema event, TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR screens on Thanksgiving weekend from Friday, November 24 through Sunday, November 26.

2
Dolly Parton ROCKSTAR: The Global First Listen Event is Coming to Jaffreys Park Theatre Photo
Dolly Parton ROCKSTAR: The Global First Listen Event is Coming to Jaffrey's Park Theatre

Join music icon Dolly Parton for a global cinema event featuring a first listen to selections from her upcoming ROCKSTAR album.

3
Alice Howe & Music Legend Freebo Come to the Park Theatre This Month Photo
Alice Howe & Music Legend Freebo Come to the Park Theatre This Month

On Friday, November 17, the acclaimed Alice Howe Band featuring Freebo takes the stage at The Park Theatre performing arts center in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

4
MAN ON THE HILL Returns to Hatbox Theater This Month Photo
MAN ON THE HILL Returns to Hatbox Theater This Month

Don't miss the heartwarming production of MAN ON THE HILL at Hatbox Theater in Concord, NH from November 24-26, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Video
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY! Video
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY!
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
the Thanksgiving play, by Larissa Fasthorse in New Hampshire the Thanksgiving play, by Larissa Fasthorse
BNH Stage (12/01-12/03)Tracker
Mean Girls: High School Version in New Hampshire Mean Girls: High School Version
Derry Opera House (11/10-11/11)
The Groundhog's Day in New Hampshire The Groundhog's Day
New Hampshire Theatre Project (1/27-2/04)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in New Hampshire Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Merrill Auditorium (1/12-1/13)
Children of Eden in New Hampshire Children of Eden
New Hampshire Theatre Project (3/15-3/24)
Winnie-the-Pooh: A New Musical in New Hampshire Winnie-the-Pooh: A New Musical
Players' Ring Theatre (5/25-6/02)
Babe & Bunyan's Big Adventure in New Hampshire Babe & Bunyan's Big Adventure
New Hampshire Theatre Project (7/06-7/06)
Studio Two: Beeatles Tribute in New Hampshire Studio Two: Beeatles Tribute
The Park Theatre (11/18-11/18)
THE SOUND OF MUSIC in New Hampshire THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Concord City Auditorium (11/17-11/19)
Sole City Dance Presents: The Nutcracker in New Hampshire Sole City Dance Presents: The Nutcracker
Rochester Opera House (11/30-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You