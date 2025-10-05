XTC: The Electronic Musical Featured On ADE's Arts And Culture Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



XTC: The Electronic Musical will have its opening show featured on the official program of Amsterdam Dance Event, the world's leading electronic music event.

The production is an original immersive theatre club experience created by Vicu Bazan Szelest and produced by Zena Wood. Set inside a club environment with a live DJ, live actors and a roaming camera further projecting the storyline: XTC is a raw, honest reflection on the underground electronic music scene, excess and the search for connection in the dark. Because ecstasy is not just a pill, it's a decision.

XTC tells the story of Max, an ex-clubber trying to rebuild his life and win back a love lost after partying goes too far. One night, surrounded by good music, temptation, and old wounds, he has to choose between change or slipping back into chaos.

A show that feels like a night out, where musical theatre meets film and rave.

The event opens on Saturday, October 25.