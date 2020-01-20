Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Breakthrough Performance

Julia Berendse - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour

Best Choreography

Stanley Burleson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Tony Neef - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Pia Douwes - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour

Best Lighting Design

Uri Rapaport - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour

Best Musical

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour

Best Play

WET - Perdu Amsterdam

Best Set Design

Carla Janssen Hofelt - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Raymond Paardekooper - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Mylène d'Anjou - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You