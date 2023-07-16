THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL Ticket Sales Open

Stichting The Cauldron is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated production of "The Addams Family Musical" at Theatre De Omval, taking place on September 15th-17th and 23rd-24th. Audiences will be captivated by the spooky and hilarious world of the iconic Addams Family, brought to life on stage in an unforgettable theatrical experience.

"The Addams Family Musical" is a comical tale that follows the macabre yet lovable Addams Family as they face a new challenge - Wednesday Addams has fallen in love with a "normal" boy from a respectable family. As the Addamses host a dinner for Wednesday's boyfriend and his parents, chaos and hilarity ensue, challenging the family's values and traditions. With catchy musical numbers, witty dialogue, and eccentric characters, this production promises to be an entertaining and heartwarming show for audiences of all ages.

Stichting The Cauldron is known for its community-centered, diverse performances, and "The Addams Family Musical" is no exception. Directed by Madison Jolliffe, this production will feature a talented cast of performers who will bring the beloved Addams Family characters to life. From Gomez's suave charm to Morticia's dark allure, audiences can expect a stellar ensemble that will deliver outstanding performances and leave them wanting more.

Theatre De Omval, located in Diemen is the perfect venue for this enchanting production. With its state-of-the-art facilities and lovely restaurant and bar, the theater provides a great night out. Audiences can expect captivating choreography, exquisite costumes, and top notch performances that will transport them into the mysterious and spooky Addams universe.

Tickets for "The Addams Family Musical" are now available for purchase at the Theatre De Omval box office and online through the Stichting The Cauldron website. Early booking is highly recommended as this production is expected to be in high demand. Don't miss your chance to witness the iconic Addams Family in an unforgettable musical adventure.

Join Stichting The Cauldron at Theatre De Omval from September 15th to 17th and 23rd to 24th, and experience the hilarity, charm, and spine-tingling excitement of "The Addams Family Musical." Get ready to snap your fingers and enjoy an evening of theatrical magic!