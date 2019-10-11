Queen Musical WE WILL ROCK YOU Will Play The Netherlands

WE WILL ROCK YOU, the world wide musical phenomenon by Queen and Ben Elton, will tour The Netherlands in a spectacular new, English language production, produced by TEC Entertainment and Peep Arrow Entertainment. WE WILL ROCK YOU, directed by Massimo Piparo (Jesus Christ Superstar), can be seen in seven theatres in The Netherlands.

American pop sensation Anastacia will star in WE WILL ROCK YOU as Killer Queen in AFAS Live in Amsterdam, World Forum Theatre in The Hague and Schouwburg Hengelo. "The Netherlands is one of the countries where I have felt particularly welcome from the start of my career and I am very much looking forward to being able to make my musical debut opposite Dutch musical star Stanley Burleson in the Queen musical WE WILL ROCK YOU." In all other cities the role of Killer Queen will be played by international musical-star Tia Architto. Producer Marc Muller is proud to produce a completely new version of the rock musical. "Queen's music is timeless and appeals to an audience of all ages. When I saw WE WILL ROCK YOU for the first time in London, I was wildly enthusiastic. It is a dream come true that TEC Entertainment has now been given the opportunity to be able to make its own version of this rock spectacle."

WE WILL ROCK YOU is a futuristic adventure with 24 of the greatest hits of the legendary British rock group Queen. The story, written by Ben Elton, takes place in a time when live music and musical instruments are prohibited. But youth rebels and fights against the almighty company that controls their lives and prescribes a diet of digitally produced pop music. The resistance is growing! WE WILL ROCK YOU premiered on May 12, 2002 at the Dominion Theatre in London's West End and played more than 4,600 shows. More than 20 million visitors on all six continents and in more than 28 countries have seen the rock show with the music of Queen.

Performance schedule:

27 November - 1 December 2019 Schouwburg Hengelo

4 - 8 December 2019 AFAS Live Amsterdam

12 December - 12 January 2020 World Forum Theater Den Haag

15 - 19 January 2020 MartiniPlaza Groningen

23 - 26 January 2020 Theater Orpheus Apeldoorn

29 January - 2 February 2020 Parkstad Limburg Theaters Heerlen

12 - 16 February 2020 Chassé Theater Breda

Tickets: Theatre box offices and www.wewillrockyoumusical.com





