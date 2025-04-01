HOT 8 BRASS BAND Comes to Melkweg This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hot 8 Brass Band is coming to Melkweg on April 2. Hot 8 Brass Band draws on the rich jazz heritage of their native New Orleans, but is also known for blending styles such as funk, hip-hop, rap and bounce into their music.

The collective received a Grammy Award in 2022 for their contribution to John Batiste's 'Album of The Year', following their 'The Life & Times Of...' LP's nomination for 'Best Regional Roots Album' in 2013.

Transcending genres and trends, the band has collaborated with artists such as Blind Boys of Alabama, Basement Jaxx, and Alice Russell, and has opened for the likes of Mos Def, Lauryn Hill, and Mary J. Blige. On April 2, the band will make a stop in Amsterdam in honor of the Big Tuba Tour. Don't miss it!

