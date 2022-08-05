Feature: QETC, AMSTERDAM'S LEADING LGBTQI+ THEATRE COMPANY IS CELEBRATING ITS 20TH ANNIVERSARY THIS YEAR AND at Sofitel Grand Hotel!

Photo courtesy of - Headshots by Mimi

QETC is delighted to have been selected to entertain over 400 guests at the Amsterdam's 5 star luxury hotel, The Grand. A cast of 14 actors, singers and dancers will present a selection of hit musical numbers on a specially created stage. After an absence of 3 years for the Pride Cocktail, it will truly be time to return to the Cabaret!

CAROLIEN CANTERS - CHOREOGRAPHER

We are delighted to announce that joining the creative team is Amsterdam-based and highly respected choreographer Carolien Canters, an alumni of the Amsterdam University of the Arts. During her star-studded, many-faceted international career she has choreographed for TV, Opera, Film and many musicals. She has worked with directors Anthony Van Laast, Koen Van Dijk and been associated with both M-Lab and Opus ONE productions in The Netherlands. She has previously worked on many award winning productions of musicals such as The Wild Party, The Color Purple and Fun Home. (Fun Home was awarded Best Musical at the Dutch Musical Awards). (The Show at the Grand is choreographed by Andrea Sujkowski).

Cabaret is the show that changed musical theatre forever! Set in pre-World War II Berlin against the backdrop of the rise of fascism, it is an unforgettable tale of decadence, self-discovery and romance. With songs like Willkommen, Money, Tomorrow Belongs to Me and the eponymous Cabaret, QETC"s witty production is packed with satirical lyrics and heart-stopping performances, and promises to be the highlight of QETC's 20th anniversary season! QETC"s uniquely queer production takes inspiration from the original Berlin books by Christopher Isherwood. As a young gay writer he finally found the sexual liberation he was denied in Great Britain. His observations led to the creation of extraordinary characters such as Sally Bowles. From the poignant friendship of Sally and Cliff, to the racy interactions with the Emcee and the audience and the debauchery of the famous Kit Kat Club, !Cabaret" evokes the spirit of the age, and promises to entertain and shock audiences in equal measure.

The current London production, starring Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne, won 7 Olivier awards! The 1972 film won 8 Oscars. Previous QETC productions include The 39 Steps, Talking Heads, The Importance of Being Earnest, Scary Bikers, One Man, Two Guvnors, The History Boys (Netherlands" premiere), Bedroom Farce (produced by Xaviera Hollander) and Little Shop of Horrors (directed by Barrie Stevens). For info and to book tickets, visit https://www.Qetc.nl

DATES: 12 SHOWS - 18-20th November & 14-18th December 2022.

November 18th: 20:00h November 19th: 15:00h & 20:00h November 20th: 15:00h & 20:00h Tickets from €20 (plus booking fee). December 14th: 20:00h December 15th: 20:00h December 16th: 20:00h December 17th: 15:00h & 20:00h December 18th: 14:00h & 19:00h

VENUE: CC Amstel Theater, Cullinanplein 1, 1074 JN Amsterdam. A Cullinanplein is between Tolstraat and Rustenburgerstraat, behind the Pestana Amsterdam Riverside Hotel.

CAST & CREATIVES:

Cliff - Padraig Turley

Emcee - Jonas Bouckaert

Sally Bowles - Emilia Moscovich

Frl. Schneider - Mimi van Amerongen

Schultz - Rolf van Drijsbergen

Ernst Ludwig - Tony Sal

And featuring Niki Today as Frl. Kost

Ensemble

Camille Gribbons (and alternate EMCEE )

Sophie de Bruijn Vicu Bazan Szelest

Andrea Sujkowski

Luca Diez

Luan Machado

Alberto Manente

Matthew Schwarz

Rodney Giano

Creatives

Director - Mark Winstanley

Choreography - Carolien Canters

Musical Director - Lori Evans

Design - Alison Bass

Lighting Design - John Ricker/Evan Morris

Sound design - Kat Kask

Artistic Consultant - Loveday Smith

Book by Joe Masteroff, Lyrics by Fred Ebb and Music by John Kander. Based on the stories of Christopher Isherwood and play by John Van Druten, Cabaret is presented by kind permission of Concord Theatricals, New York - concordtheatricals.com