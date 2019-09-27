BWW Feature: NEDERLANDSE REISOPERA (DUTCH NATIONAL TOURING OPERA) BRINGS ITS SUCCESSFUL PRODUCTION OF THE BARBER OF SEVILLE BACK TO THEATRES

Thanks to its enormous success in 2013, we bring you a revival of Rossini's comic opera Il barbiere di Siviglia, directed by Laurence Dale and with a cast that includes Karin Strobos (Rosina), Mark Milhofer (Almaviva) and Brun Praticò (Bartolo). George Petrou is the musical director, conducting the North Netherlands Symphony Orchestra. With colourful Gaudi-style decors and spectacular costumes by designer Gary McCann, this flamboyant, sparkling and enchanting Barber production is a must-see!

Back in 2013, the cast and staging of this sparkly opera buffa were enthusiastically received by both the press and audiences. Trouw gave it five stars: 'A vibrant and humorous experience in a brightly-coloured crescendo.' NRC wrote: 'The phenomenal versatile Mark Milhofer (Almaviva) is a rare example of a light tenor, a tenore leggero, and he delivers an amazing spoof of the dope-smoking singer Koos Koets.' De Telegraaf wrote: 'Karin Strobos is a one-in-a-million Rosina.'

Nearly the entire cast from 2013 is returning for this revival. Joining them are baritones Germán Olvera (Figaro) and Pablo Aranday (Fiorello/An official), and soprano Caroline Cartens (as one of the three Bertas).

The Barber of Seville by Gioacchino Rossini can be seen from 28 September 2019 in Enschede (28 Sept + 2 Oct), Arnhem (5 Oct), Leeuwarden (9 Oct), Maastricht (12 Oct), Apeldoorn (15 Oct), Zwolle (18 Oct), Rotterdam (20 Oct), The Hague (23 Oct), Utrecht (25 Oct) and Amsterdam (31 Oct + 2 Nov).

For tickets, visit: https://reisopera.nl/tickets/?pr=3446

The story

Count Almaviva is head-over-heels in love with the young Rosina. She loves him too, but her guardian Bartolo wants to marry her so he can get his hands on a sizeable dowry. After the usual comic twists and turns, the two lovers end up together thanks to the cunning Figaro's resourcefulness.

Six years after the initial success of The Barber of Seville, director Laurence Dale is back with the Touring Opera for a revival. The 2013 staging will of course remain largely identical, with its three Bertas, a pregnant Rosina, Figaro racing around on a scooter, and Count Almaviva as a popular singer dressed in white, who is constantly giving out autographed CDs to his fans. But Dale says that this revived Barber will not be an exact copy of the one from 2013. He promises a new experience. 'There's nothing worse than a mindless replay.' Dale isn't afraid to make changes to a production that both the press and audiences were crazy about in 2013. It's the only way, says the director. 'Six years have passed. Everyone is bringing in new experiences: me, the singers who were in the previous production, the new cast members. So, it will certainly be different, but I also think it will be better. If it had been two weeks rather than six years, I would have done it differently.'

George Petrou was also a guest conductor with the Touring Opera in 2018, as music director of the Baroque opera Siroe, King of Persia. In this Barbiere he will play the pianoforte as well as conduct.

The famous Almaviva aria, Cessa di più resistere, at the end of the second act is left out in many productions of the opera because it is so difficult and demanding for the tenor. In Dale's production this aria will be performed by the British tenor Mark Milhofer, who will sing the full role of Count Almaviva.

The role of Figaro will be interpreted by Mexican baritone Germán Olvera. Those who saw our performance at the Zwarte Cross already know what a gifted guitar player he is!

Zwarte Cross after movie 2019: https://youtu.be/R0Bpk2YS-8U

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE

GIOACCHINO ROSSINI (1792-1868)

COMEDY IN TWO ACTS - 1816

Original title: Almaviva ossia L'inutile precauzione [Almaviva, or the useless precaution]

Text by Cesare Sterbini after the comedy Le barbier de Séville ou La précaution inutile by Pierre Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais.

Artistic team

Musical director - George Petrou

Director - Laurence Dale

Costumes and staging - Gary McCann

Lighting - Richard ten Hof

Dance director - Haitham Assem Tantawy

Cast

Count Almaviva - Mark Milhofer

Bartolo - Bruno Praticò

Rosina - Karin Strobos

Figaro - Germán Olvera

Basilio - Nicholas Crawley

Fiorello/An official - Pablo Aranday

Berta - Caroline Cartens

Berta - Zinzi Frohwein

Berta - Ruth Willemse

FIGURANT

A notary - Martin Ottow

BASSO CONTINUO

George Petrou, pianoforte

Iason Ioannou, violoncello

Theodoros Kitsos, guitar

Consensus Vocalis Choir

North Netherlands Symphony Orchestra

This production is sung in Italian, with Dutch and English subtitles. The performance lasts about three hours, including one intermission.

GEORGE PETROU - MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Greek conductor George Petrou studied in Athens and London. He has built a solid reputation as a conductor of 18th and 19th century operas, and is also involved in music from the 20th and 21st centuries. His career includes opera collaborations with renowned directors and singers in theatres and concert halls throughout Europe, and he has recently begun directing opera and musical theatre productions. He has toured extensively and recorded CDs for labels such as Decca and DG with his ensemble Armonia Atenea. He has been appointed Associate of the Royal Academy of Music as well as Chevalier in the French Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. George Petrou also led the Baroque opera Siroe, King of Persia as guest conductor of the Touring Opera in 2018.

LAURENCE DALE - DIRECTOR

Laurence Dale started his career as one of the most prominent tenors of his generation. His Tamino in Salzburg in 1991 was described as 'legendary'. He directed his first production in the year 2000, and has since worked throughout Europe, the US and Australia. He recently worked in Carmen in Innsbruck and La Clemenza di Tito in Oldenburg and will soon direct La cambiale di matrimonio for the Rossini Festival in Pesaro and the Royal Opera House in Muscat, Oman. His direction of Ariadne auf Naxos (2016) for the Touring Opera was named Best Opera Production of the Year by Place de l'Opéra. With the Touring Opera he has directed L'opera seria, La voix humaine, L'heure espagnole, Madama Butterfly and The tales of Hoffmann.

Photo credit by: Marco Borggreve





Related Articles Shows View More Netherlands Stories