BWW Feature: #INTERNATIONALDUETS 2 FOUND/TONIGHT BY TIM STUART AND JAN SCHEPENS at Home

Antwerp, April 4th

#InternationalDuets 2 Found/Tonight by Tim Stuart and Jan Schepens

The ongoing lockdown provides more opportunities to create music at a distance. The song in this second episode reminds us that we are not alone, we will be found, and we will tell our children the story of these crazy times.

See link for video: https://youtu.be/1nkJOvzHpnM

Collaboration with Jan Schepens

"For this second collaboration, I had the Flemish musical star Jan Schepens (Company, Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast, Daens) jumping at the bits. He is a sensational performer and a truly inspirational friend."

Tim Stuart graduated from Codarts Muziektheater in Rotterdam (The Netherlands) and continued his studies in the United Kingdom at Guildford School of Acting.

Musical credits include Spring Awakening, Soldier of Orange, The Bakewell Bake Off, Gospel, 40-45 and Daens. He composed the musicals The Bakewell Bake Off and Santa's New Sleigh. In addition, Tim works as a voice-over for among others Baxter, Mr. Popper's Penguins, Hoodwinked 2, Masha and the Bear, Flin and Flo and Nils Holgersson. He currently stars in the Ketnet's hit TV show Campus 12.

#InternationalDuets1

Found/Tonight is the second music video from #interationalduets. Last week, Tim recorded You matter to me from the musical Waitress with Janis van Dorsselaer. Janis is currently part of the German cast of Tanz der Vampire. The music video can be accessed here; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHmJLar4mr0





Related Articles Shows View More Netherlands Stories