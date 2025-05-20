Alabaster DePlume Brings Soulful Jazz to the Netherlands in May 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



British jazz artist and poet Alabaster DePlume is set to captivate Dutch audiences with a series of performances across the Netherlands as part of his 2025 European tour. Known for his emotive compositions and thought-provoking lyrics, DePlume's tour supports his latest album, A Blade Because a Blade Is Whole, released on March 7, 2025.

Tour Dates in the Netherlands:

May 24, 2025: Zonnehuis, Amsterdam

May 25, 2025: Doornroosje, Nijmegen

May 26, 2025: Bird, Rotterdam

DePlume's performances are renowned for their intimate atmosphere, blending jazz improvisation with poetic storytelling. His ensemble features talented musicians, including percussionist Julian Sartorius, drummer Seb Rochford, bassist Ruth Goller, and violinist Mikey Kenney, promising a rich and immersive musical experience.

Tickets for these performances are available through the respective venues' box offices and official websites.

