Video: MJ Is Coming to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center

MJ is startinâ€™ somethinâ€™ as it makes its Nashville premiere April 29 - May 11, 2025.
He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jacksonâ€™s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Nashville as MJ, the multi-Tony AwardÂ®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own.
Created by Tony AwardÂ®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.
